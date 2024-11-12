Meet Model, Designer & Entrepreneur Phoebe Dahl

The granddaughter of famed author Roald Dahl is making a difference with her eco-conscious clothing brand Faircloth & Supply.

(Antoine Verglas)

Some might describe Phoebe Dahl as an adventurer. She’s sailed across the Atlantic, calling it “one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my life.” Originally from Los Angeles, the designer has traveled to and lived in various parts of the world and considers herself a “global citizen.” She enjoys surfing, practicing yoga and hiking, particularly in “remote, wild places.” An avid reader—perhaps because her grandfather is famed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory author Roald Dahl—she’s currently engrossed in the A Court of Thorns and Roses book series. Yet, Dahl’s enduring passion for animals and wildlife conservation has been a constant in her life and work. This commitment is evident in her Faircloth & Supply clothing brand, which she views as a “conscious alternative to fast fashion.”

Always looking for new ways to express her creativity, Dahl recently recorded a song and admits to having a “musical crush” on Coldplay’s Chris Martin. She adds, “I don’t really have a home base. I’m always traveling!” This nomadic lifestyle allows her to see the bigger picture in life: “Small changes can lead to big results,” she says, “and I believe we can all contribute to making the world a better place.”

(Antoine Verglas)

You’ve sailed across the Atlantic in a sailboat. What was that experience like, and what did you learn from it?

Sailing across the Atlantic was one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my life. It’s one of the few places on Earth where you can travel at a steady pace, covering vast distances without seeing another soul, which felt magical. Being out on the open ocean with nothing but endless horizon puts everything into perspective. It was a humbling reminder of the immense power of nature and just how small we are in the grand scheme of things. It taught me patience, resilience and how to fully embrace uncertainty.

You’ve called yourself a “fierce advocate for wildlife conservation.” When did your interest in animals begin?

It started when I was a little girl. I had every pet imaginable—a parrot, a snake, frogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, dogs and even an inchworm I carried around in a jar. Over time, that fascination turned into a commitment to protect them. Someone has to be a voice for the voiceless; a world where people abuse animals is not a world I want to live in. So I’m committed to doing whatever I can to change this. I’ve been involved in animal rescue efforts all over the world, and I believe that protecting wildlife is essential to maintaining the balance of our planet.

(Antoine Verglas)

You’re the granddaughter of British writer Roald Dahl. Your mom is a writer, too. Have you inherited any of their literary talent?

My family has always been creative; I come from a legacy of amazing storytellers and creatives, and I’ve inherited that love of storytelling in different forms. I don’t write, but creativity has definitely manifested in other ways. The magical fantasy-filled way of looking at life—something my grandfather was known for—runs through me. I carry that same playful, childlike imagination into my everyday life and through my work. For me, it’s more about seeing the world with a sense of magic and possibility.

Tell us about your clothing line, Faircloth & Supply. How did you come up with the name?

Faircloth & Supply began with a desire to create sustainable, beautiful clothing that makes a real difference. The name reflects our mission: “Fair” symbolizes our commitment to ethical fashion, and “Cloth” represents the fabric of the stories we weave through my work. I wanted to offer a conscious alternative to fast fashion, blending my passion for textiles with a drive to support both the environment and global communities. Right now, I’m working on a rebrand, which includes launching a new line of block-printed pajamas made in collaboration with local artisans in India. A percentage of the proceeds will go to wildlife charities.

(Antoine Verglas)

What fashion brands have inspired your work?

I’m inspired by brands like Bode that draw from heritage textiles and artisanal crafts. I love wearing sustainable brands that prioritize ethical practices. I don’t do too much shopping, as I prefer a minimal yet timeless look, which includes basics and vintage finds along with whatever I end up designing and making.

You took up music during the pandemic. Are you still singing and playing guitar?

I do still sing and play guitar! I just spent the past few days recording a song, and I’m mustering up the courage to actually do something with it! The pandemic gave us all endless time to explore new hobbies, and I’ll forever be grateful for that time as I found something that I absolutely love to do and wouldn’t have otherwise had the time to explore.

What are your biggest career highlights?

Launching Faircloth & Supply and watching it evolve into a brand that champions sustainability and empowers women in Nepal and India is undoubtedly one of my biggest career highlights. I’m also incredibly proud of the conservation work I’ve done in remote areas of the world, advocating for wildlife protection.

(Antoine Verglas)

What are your favorite places to live and visit?

My favorite places to live are Kenya and St Barts. I’ve moved around quite a bit, from Los Angeles to Kenya and a few other places in between. Right now, I don’t really have a home base. I’m always traveling! I recently started an exclusive invite-only travel club that brings together a curated group of people to explore remote places. It’s all about fostering connections and shared experiences in beautiful, unspoiled environments, inspiring us to explore and protect our planet together. Mongolia is quickly climbing to the top of my list of favorite travel destinations. With the travel club, we just got back from our inaugural trip riding wild horses with the nomadic people of Mongolia. The experience was incredibly freeing, with vast mountains, wild landscapes, roaming horses and endless stars lighting up the night sky. It’s a place that truly makes you realize the beauty this world has to offer. The farther away and more remote, the better!