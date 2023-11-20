Meet Model & Influencer Ellie Thumann

“I’m fascinated with showing the real and imperfect moments of myself in the modeling world.”

In a world where your worth is often measured by the number of virtual thumbs-ups and followers you’ve amassed, enter Ellie Thumann, the social-media sensation (and Maxim Hot 100 stunner) who’s managed to surf the digital wave with pizzazz while keeping her authenticity radar on high alert.

Picture this: Ellie, rocking her own unique style and serving up saucy yet relatable content that’s more addictive than your grandma’s secret cookie recipe, has practically pole-vaulted past the online borders.

The sprightly 22-year-old hails from the sun-soaked city of Phoenix, Arizona, where her journey into the world of modeling began before most kids even master the art of tying their shoelaces.

“Growing up, my mom used to model so it was always something I was fascinated by. When I was five or six years old, I got to do different newspaper shoots with her or be on the news, which was so fun for me. It’s crazy that I’ve made a full-time career out of it. It went from being just a fun thing I did as I grew up, to now being one of the most important aspects of my life.”

Her captivating mix of beauty and a youthful, contemporary personality didn’t just turn heads; it practically caused a fashion earthquake. Her star power skyrocketed as she landed a deal with the modeling behemoth IMG, and proceeded to make her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut in the 2023 edition. Meanwhile, her Instagram and YouTube accounts each boast over two million devoted followers, catapulting her into a whirlwind career that has whisked her away to opportunities around the globe.

“I remember when I first got to work with Coach back in 2019 during fashion week,” she says. “I’ve been blessed to work with Levi’s, Marc Jacobs Fragrance, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and have had a great relationship with Chanel Beauty.”

What truly sets Ellie apart from the crowd, though, is her unwavering dedication to keeping it real. Oftentimes the “influencer” world can seem as shallow as a puddle, but Ellie’s on a mission to bulldoze those misconceptions. Armed with a YouTube channel she’s been running since the tender age of 13 (with millions of subscribers to boot), she’s like the industry’s cool insider.

Through her videos, she doesn’t just share her day-to-day life, she practically throws open the doors to her world and welcomes you in with open arms, providing the kind of connection that her fans crave.

“What I’ve always enjoyed is never having a crazy structure to the kind of content I produce. Doing this since I was 13, I’ve always managed to post whatever it is that’s interested me during that time of my life. It used to be doing little crafts for my room, or making DIY clothes or costumes, but obviously as I’ve gotten older, it’s been so fun to showcase my traveling, experience with online school, moving across the country, modeling and the behind the scenes experience of that world, and talking about my mental health,” she explains. “I enjoy being able to connect with other young girls that either need someone to look up to, or are experiencing similar emotions or situations that I am in my own life.”

“We live in a time now where people enjoy seeing real content and not all of the perfect moments in someone’s life,” she adds, “and I find myself being fascinated with showing the real and imperfect moments of myself in the modeling world. I can be super awkward, and always make silly mistakes, and I think embracing it and showing that, at the end of the day, none of us are perfect or better than the other is my goal.”

With her authenticity, Ellie’s like that stylish BFF who’s always ready to spill the tea while making you laugh along the way. So, whether you’re following her for the fashion, the fun, or just to soak in her contagious zest for life, Ellie Thumann is the internet sensation who’s got it all in the bag—and probably has a YouTube tutorial on how to style that bag, too.