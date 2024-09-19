Meet Rising Model Caroline Silta

You may have seen this aspiring supermodel on magazine covers and Times Square billboards.

(Photography: Antoine Verglas, Styling: Alicia Rosato, Hair and makeup: Lucie Letz)

Sometimes teenage dreams come true. Growing up in Rhinebeck, New York, Caroline Silta watched America’s Next Top Model on TV and hoped she would end up in fashion magazines one day. Since breaking into the business at age 16 on the pages of Teen Vogue, the redheaded beauty has appeared on the covers of Marie Claire UK and Harper’s Bazaar HK, among other glossy publications. She’s also been the face of campaigns for top brands, including Uniqlo, Fleur du Mal, American Eagle Outfitters and Rebecca Minkoff. Silta (the name is Finnish) says that seeing her freckled face sky high on billboards in Times Square and hitting the runway for New York Fashion Week are pinch-me career highlights. The self-proclaimed Swiftie is also a fan of extreme sports, including bungee jumping, zip-lining and rock climbing. Skydiving is next on her to-do list. When she’s not treating her 75,000 Instagram followers to a look at her far-flung work destinations, Silta is spending quality time with her adorable pup.

How did you get into modeling?

I started modeling part-time when I was 15 and still in high school. I was obsessed with America’s Next Top Model, so I submitted my photos to all the top agencies in New York City and went to open calls. I got signed, had my bangs cut at the request of my agency and started working soon after.

Did you have the support of your family?

My mom kindly drove me to Manhattan multiple times a week after school for the next three years so I could go to all my castings and jobs. As soon as I graduated high school I moved straight to the city to pursue modeling full-time. Now I’ve been living here for 12 years, which is wild to think about!

What are your biggest career highlights?

My first job ever was Teen Vogue when I was 16, so that set the bar pretty high. Some other highlights have included living and working in both Tokyo and Milan; walking in shows in New York Fashion Week; shooting with reindeer while dressed in Santa pajamas in a magical field in Scotland; and shooting editorials for magazines like Marie Claire, Interview, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Seventeen.

What do you like the most about modeling?

I love that every day is different and unpredictable. Working at different locations, meeting new people daily and traveling to different countries. It keeps me on my toes in the most exciting way.

What’s it like to walk the runway at NYFW?

Honestly, it’s nerve-racking at first! But as soon as you’re out there and feel the energy of the crowd, it’s incredible.

And seeing your face on billboards in Times Square?

So much fun! It was for Aerie and Old Navy campaigns. I made all my friends and family go and look, too!

You travel all over the world for work. Do you have a favorite destination?

I think the Amalfi Coast in Italy is one of the most beautiful places in the world. I also love anywhere tropical with clear blue water. I just bring lots and lots of sunscreen!

Who’s your biggest celebrity crush?

Taylor Swift! No question. Yes, I’m obsessed. I know every song. I went to her concert in Las Vegas and it was glorious.

Have you ever been starstruck by a celebrity?

Am I allowed to say Taylor Swift for every answer? [Laughs] Taylor, if you’re reading this, I’m a nice lady, and I think we could be great friends. I was only a normal amount of starstruck. Nothing creepy!

Do you consider yourself a sporty type? You went zip-lining!

I did! That was in Costa Rica. I love a little danger, but in a safe way. I’ve been bungee jumping twice, once in Croatia and once in Canada. I’m dying to go skydiving next. Rock climbing, skiing and swimming are my other favorite things to do.

Have you been binge-watching any TV shows lately?

I love anything thriller- or horror-related. I’ve also been rewatching all of the original Gossip Girl. I think it’s strangely comforting because I haven’t watched it since I was in high school. Not sure how I’ll move on with my life once I finish!

Do you have any pets? Is that your cute dog we see on your IG?

Yes! I have a golden retriever named Scout. She’s got the best personality and loves to socialize. I always say I would die for her, but that seems to alarm people.

We hear that you’re a big fan of Halloween.

I’m obsessed with Halloween or any party with a theme. I’ve done just about every redhead costume in the book—Poison Ivy, The Little Mermaid, Chucky and Pennywise.

What are your favorite foods?

Pizza (extra cheese is preferable) with an orange soda. Sushi. Lobster with lots of melted butter. Can this all be at a buffet? I’m a big buffet girl.

Guiltiest pleasure?

Staying up late and sleeping in. I’m trying to get better about going to bed early, but I get the most energy around 10 p.m. My Oura Ring shames me for it daily.

Tell us about your dream date.

I’m always happy to go for dinner and drinks. If I were to plan the date, we’d go to Raoul’s (my favorite restaurant in NYC) for steak au poivre and martinis, then see where the night takes us. The most important thing to me is to have good conversation and fun, witty banter back and forth. At the very least I want my date to laugh at my jokes!