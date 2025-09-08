These Top Models Are Walking In The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Former Maxim cover star Lily Aldridge and Victoria’s Secret vet Adriana Lima are among the beauties starring in the revived runway show.

Lily Aldridge (Photo: Gilles Bensimon for Maxim)

The first six 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show models have been announced by the lingerie giant with a heavenly Instagram teaser. Lily Aldridge, who covered Maxim’s April 2015 issue, poses in a black corset alongside Adriana Lima, who served as a VS Angel from 1999 to 2018 before rejoining the brand in 2023. On Aldridge’s right is current-gen it girl Anok Yai in black lingerie, with seasoned supermodel Joan Smalls appearing on Anok’s right. Fellow stunner Yumi Nu appears on the far right, with Alex Consani at front-and-center.

While the comments have been largely positive, many fans have already chimed in with what they’d like to see at this year’s revived runway show. “Please no slickback ponytails this year, we want the bouncy blowouts,” one commenter wrote. Another replied, “PLEASE bring back the old VS runaways with tons of glitter, bouncy hair and flawless makeup!!! we all really miss them.” Others called out more models they’d like to see, including former Maxim cover stars Candice Swanepoel and Barbara Palvin.

As Us Weekly notes, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a comeback last year for the first time since since being canceled in 2019 due to controversies surrounding the brand along with its perceived lack of inclusivity.

Given that the October 15 show is still more than a month away, expect more catwalk models to be announced soon. In the meantime, revisit Aldridge’s stunning Maxim cover shoot in the video above.