The 'Most Beautiful Woman in the World' Is Now Getting Trolled Online For Her Looks

"I've received a large amount of support and love, also suitor messages I must admit and messages that weren't the nicest."

Heavy lies the crown of the "most beautiful woman in the world." Since T.C. Candler placed Yael Shelbia atop its 2020 list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces, the 19-year-old model/actress has received an abundance of media attention and amassed 200,000 more Instagram followers. As one can imagine, not all of them have been kind.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"I've received a large amount of support and love, also suitor messages I must admit and messages that weren't the nicest," she told The London Sun. "They said the normal things that haters say, nothing worth any attention." The British tabloid summed up the unpleasant part of Shelbia's newfound fame, writing that she's "been trolled" for her looks.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Other parts of Shelbia's life are great, though. She's confirmed her relationship with Brandon Korff, the 30-something grandson of late billionaire Sumner Redstone. "We have been together for a year," she said. "He is very happy for me."

Like all Israeli youth, Shelbia has mandatory military service and is currently serving in the Israeli Air Force. She says: "It is such an honor for me to serve my country, I have lots of responsibilities as an [Israel Defense Forces] soldier and public figure. It was really important for me to try and combine work and the service."

Her post-military future couldn't be brighter. Prior to being named most beautiful, Shelbia had already modeled for Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty and Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, while past winners have gone on to land ads for leading designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and L'Oréal.

"I'm looking forward to conquering lots of destinations in my career," Shelbia said. "My goal is to work and create every day."