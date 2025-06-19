The Killers Guitarist Dave Keuning Is Selling His Hollywood Hills Home For $14 Million

Step inside an L.A. abode with a rock star pedigree.

(Tyler Hogan/Carolwood Estates)

As it turns out, the man who wrote the riff for one of the greatest rock songs of the past 20 years has the digs to match, and they’re now destined for a lucky buyer: The Killers’ guitarist Dave Keuning just listed his opulent Hollywood Hills home.

(Tyler Hogan/Carolwood Estates)

Still a chart fixture years after its release, Keuning and the Vegas-born Killers shot to fame with 2004’s “Mr. Brightside,” and the award-winning musician has done well for himself in the years since (to say the least), as have The Killers across an array of seven studio albums (including a recent live vinyl released alongside Bruce Springsteen).

(Tyler Hogan/Carolwood Estates)

Keuning has certainly enjoyed the fruits of stardom, and bought the 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom property alongside his wife about four years ago for $9.6 million. The purchase is among of a slew of real estate deals by the globetrotting rock star in recent years (he previously lived in a Los Feliz home purchased in 2018 for about $5 million).

(Tyler Hogan/Carolwood Estates)

Working with David Parnes, Sam Collins, and James Harris of Carolwood Estates, the Outpost Estates property has all the trappings a rock star might need, and then some, including “expansive” outdoor entertaining areas, a barbecue area and a theater room.

(Tyler Hogan/Carolwood Estates)

Situated behind a gated entry and billed in the listing as “a study in architectural brilliance and warm, contemporary sophistication,” the property features ornate touches aplenty, including brass chandeliers, original wood beams and a grand double-height foyer.

(Tyler Hogan/Carolwood Estates)

Tiered gardens, a freeform pool and a fire pit lounge accent an interior filled with white marble countertops and brass fixtures within its eight well-appointed bathrooms. Its lighting fixtures throughout were hand-selected in Europe, giving the property a “a luminous atmosphere that evokes a sense of otherworldly calm,” according to its listing. Two levels deliver 8,300 square feet of space for the guitarist, who’s also released two records as a solo artist under his own last name. Once a permanent fixture of the band, Keuning now tours with The Killers on a limited schedule, often playing festivals and occasionally, headlining arenas like Madison Square Garden.

(Tyler Hogan/Carolwood Estates)

Befitting a world-famous rock star, a detached studio situated in the hillside features a private sound booth and top-of-the-line recording equipment, and dual garages deliver expert space for a stylish ride or two. A large formal living space boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and black steel French doors delivering panoramic views of the L.A. skyline. while a nearby living is punctuated by a tin ceiling sunflower motif for an air of “vintage opulence.”

The home’s upstairs suite also boasts French doors leading to a wraparound terrace, while a Murano glass chandelier outfits the room in elegant fashion. Officially on the market now for $13.9 million, Keuning’s home boasts the luxury only “Mr. Brightside” can seemingly afford: Kudos to its future lucky buyer.