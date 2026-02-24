Sofía Vergara Stuns In Throwback Bikini Photos

“What a body!”

Well before Sofía Vergara endorsed Skechers, portrayed infamous cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco, rated the abilities of aspiring stars on America’s Got Talent, or became TV’s highest-paid actress, she still knew exactly how to conduct herself for the camera.

The Modern Family star recently posted a jaw-dropping pair of rear-facing throwback images captured on a Miami beach, likely in the ’90s around the time she got her first big break in a Latin American Pepsi ad. In the first image, she wears only a pearl necklace draped across her shoulders and a flowery white thong. The second, which appears to be from a different shoot, features Vergara donning a slightly more modest blue string bikini and a smile so white, it cuts right through the retro image’s low-pixel count.

Commenters went wild, with Yanet Garcia, aka the “world’s hottest weather girl,” unleashing a trio of fire emojis. Miami-based political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas said, “Note to self: do NOT take a picture standing next to Sofia. Dios santo. ¡Que cuerpo!”—the Spanish translates to “what a body!”

Vergara posted the pics ahead of a recent trip to Miami, where she treated Instagram Story viewers to glimpses of similarly-clad sunbathing sessions. On her main feed, she posted photos of her family, including her sister, Sandra Vergara, also an actor who most recently appeared on Netflix’s original real estate reality show Selling Sunset.

Those looking for more of Vergara’s brand of heat should view her recent posts below: