Sofía Vergara Stuns In Skechers Super Bowl LX Commercial & Sneaker Photo Shoot

The “Modern Family” actress has definitely still got it.

(Skechers)

Sofía Vergara is saying “adios” to her “useless” sneakers in a new Super Bowl commercial for Skechers. The signature fiery antics the Modern Family star brought to her role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the memorable ABC sitcom are on full display as the ageless actress chucks a slew of inferior sneakers out of her second-story poolside window.

(Skechers)

“Ever since I started wearing Hands-Free Glide-Step Skechers Slip-Ins, my other shoes are useless!” she emphatically proclaims. That mouthful refers to the silhouette showcased by the campaign, which is a mashup of two Skechers products. The new shoe combines the Glide-Step’s geometric midsole, which aims to facilitate the development of natural momentum via cells that act as miniature springs, and Skechers’ Slip-Ins design, which features a non-collapsing heel panel that doesn’t fold when stepped into and extra heel cushioning to secure the foot once it’s in place.

(Skechers)

Skechers certainly kicked some serious cash to Vergara, who was named the world’s highest-paid actress several times at the height of Modern Family’s success. But her introduction to the footwear giant was relatively organic. According to Design Scene, she was recuperating from a knee surgery when she bought several pairs of Skechers without knowing that her team was in talks with brand reps to strike a deal. She was officially brought aboard in 2025, following in the footsteps of her fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel.

Shop the latest from Skechers’ “Game Day” collection here, and check out Vergara’s 30-second Super Bowl ad below:

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.