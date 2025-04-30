Spirit Of The Week: Wild Common Añejo Tequila

A National Geographic photographer partners with the award winning Cascahuin distillery for a uniquely aged expression.

(Wild Common Tequila)

“I was down in Jalisco documenting a story on ‘Sustainability in the world of Agave spirits’ for National Geographic, and naturally I had to meet the team at Cascahuín,” Andy Bardon tells Maxim. “After sipping tequila under the shade of a mango tree at their distillery with Chava and his father, Don Salvador Rosales, we both laughed and blurted out ‘Lets collaborate together!’”

The talented photographer unveils the story of how he met the uber talented Rosales clan, the family behind the beloved Cascahuín distillery (NOM 1123) in El Arenal, Jalisco. Established in 1904, the family endeavor is widely praised for crafting among the best tequila anywhere — established not only with their own label, but also those of Siembra Valles, Montagave, Lagrimas del Valle and of course Bardon’s own Wild Common.

“Being a NatGeo photographer, brand builder, storyteller, and Chava being a master distiller it made so much sense. So we started with the premise: What do we want to drink? What can we do to make the most exceptional tequila in the world? Higher proof, minimal filtration, no chemicals added, and simply exceptional. Let’s make that.” And thus Wild Common was born.

(Wild Common Tequila)

“It was critically important to both Chava, his father, and I that we come up with our own proprietary recipe, and not just slap a label on their family juice. So with the above premise in mind, we set out to make the best tequila on earth that had it’s own DNA and it’s own process,” Bardon adds. Chava, who is primed to take over as Master Distiller/Maestro Tequilero from his father Salvador, explains the biggest difference between Wild Common’s Blanco from that of their own Cascahuín house style is that Wild Common uses a tahona wheel to extract 50-percent of their piñas, whereas Cascahuín uses a roller mill for 100-percent of its aguamiel extraction. This tahona method, which also includes leaving the agave fibers, or bagasse, in the fermentation tanks allows for more pronounced agave notes to express themselves in the finished juice. “That first run was our tequila Blanco, which is exceptional and not to be missed!,” Bardon continues. “Our Añejo started with just that: a banger blanco as it’s foundation.”

“Wild Common’s Blanco is different [from Cascahuín] because it’s a little salty, with minerality, but it balances the alcohol with agave flavors and aromas,” Chava tells Maxim. “Because the agave is not only sweet—it has herbal notes and spices.”The partnership then rested their award-winning Blanco for 14 months in ex-bourbon barrels to lend the juice what Bardon dubs extra special qualities, such as baking spices, golden raisins, candied ginger, dates, cinnamon, a bit of oak, and a whole lot of complexity. Going one step further, Bardon and the Rosales clan discussed what ABV to release their new Añejo, and settled on a high-proof 47% ABV (94-proof).

(Cascahuín Maestro Tequilero Salvador Rosales Torres walking his agave fields / Wild Common)

“All of the decisions we make collaboratively are rooted in our premise: Make the best tequila on earth, that we want to drink,” Bardon testifies of their decision to over-proof, or bottle beyond the normal 40-percent ABV—a growing trend in the world of top-shelf tequila. “So why high proof? Well, it’s better. It’s more flavor, brighter aromas, and less dilution. Kind a no-brainer if you only care about making the best liquid on earth.” Like Cascahuín itself, Wild Common’s sustainability efforts are tied to their respect and love for the natural world. Bardon mentions greenhouses they tend in Jalisco and Oaxaca to help promote biodiversity of the agaves. “We use recycled glass in all our bottles, and real wood tops which are regenerative,” he adds. “We aren’t doing it because we think it will help us sell more product. Instead, we are doing it because we think it’s the right thing to do for the people, the land, and the planet.”

(Wild Common Tequila)

For a skilled artist who not only shot for for esteemed print publications like National Geographic, but also brands like North Face, Western Digital and Merrill, and has spent time as an Exum Mountain Guide in the Grand Tetons, Bardon clearly courses with a pronounced sense of intrigue and adventure. So while a tequila brand launching from the distant lands of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, might seem curious, Brandon argues that his creative vision, self-confidence, risk tolerance, commitment, and bold decision making are all elements that add to algorithm of Wild Common. “You can’t climb El Capitan in Yosemite, surf big waves in Hawaii, or start one of the best tequila brands on earth without full commitment,” the photographer states confidently. “I simply see this as another chapter of my story.” Look out for Wild Common’s Añejo Tequila at its SRP of $95.

