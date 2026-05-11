Supermodel Daniela Botero’s Xirü Is Using Ancient Amazonian Oil To Disrupt The Skincare Industry

The former Maxim cover star is channeling 15 years of beauty expertise into a clean skincare line built on ancestral wisdom and real results.

(Xirü)

(Xirü)

Colombian knockout Daniela Botero doesn’t just walk into a room, she owns it. With over 15 years of strutting runways across the globe, numerous magazine covers, and a million Instagram followers hanging on her every move, she has mastered the art of turning beauty into power. Sexy, smart, and unstoppable, Botero now channels that same magnetic energy into Xirü, her new skincare line that blends luxury with purpose. For Botero, this isn’t just about looking good; it’s about commanding attention and owning a ritual. With Xirü, she’s flipping the beauty world on its head with a vision that’s far beyond skin deep.

“Launching Xirü was deeply personal for me,” Botero tells Maxim. After years in the modeling industry, she had access to the best skincare on the market, yet she still struggled to find something that truly worked and aligned with her values. That changed during a trip to Colombia, when she discovered cacay oil: a revelation that brought her back to the beauty rituals she grew up around—simple, natural, powerful. The experience reconnected her with her roots and inspired a brand built on ancestral wisdom, clean beauty, and real results. “I wanted to share something authentic,” she says, “not just another product.”

(Xirü)

From that revelation, Botero poured her heart and soul into every detail of Xirü. She ensured each product embodies a rare balance of science and tradition, reflecting her belief that skincare is about ritual, connection, and intention. “I’m on top of everything. I believe the success of a company starts at the roots. We created our formulas with intention, together with Dr. Bertha Baum, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Xirü, and a team of scientists. Every ingredient was chosen with purpose, backed by science and ancestral knowledge.”

(Xirü)

At the core of Xirü is cacay oil—the secret behind Botero’s impossibly radiant skin. Loaded with natural retinol, vitamin E, and linoleic acid, it’s the powerhouse ingredient she swears by. “Cacay, for sure!” she laughs. “What makes us different is that we’re the first full line in the U.S. market based on this Amazonian oil. We’ve built complete rituals for skin, body, and hair that are luxurious but simple, and truly work.”

Beyond ingredients, Xirü embodies Botero’s belief in mindful, intentional beauty. “I wish more people understood that skincare is not about perfection; it’s about consistency and connection,” she says. “It’s a ritual, not a quick fix. Your skin reflects your lifestyle, your stress levels, your nourishment. You don’t need a 10-step routine or harsh actives to see results. Gentle, intentional ingredients, like cacay, can be incredibly powerful when used with consistency and care.”

(Xirü)

Years in front of the camera didn’t just shape Botero’s image, they revealed her essence. Each flash of the lens reflected her confidence, and every frame captured her mesmerizing allure. Yet behind that perfection, she found something truer: beauty isn’t something you wear…it’s something you live. And that simple yet powerful truth became the heartbeat of Xirü. “Spending so much time in front of the camera taught me that true skin health goes far beyond surface beauty,” she says. “What really matters is how you treat your skin when no one’s watching: the nourishment, the rest, the ingredients you choose. That’s why with Xirü, we focus on resilience and long-term health, not just temporary fixes. Real beauty starts with care, not cover-up.”

Motherhood has also profoundly influenced her approach. Since gracing the cover of Maxim‘s May/June 2022 issue, Botero has grown not only in her career but also in her personal life. “Personally, I became a mother again, which transformed my perspective and grounded me in a deeper sense of purpose,” she shares. Her journey into modeling gained serious momentum only after the birth of her first daughter, proving that motherhood couldn’t dim her ambition or allure. Now, with her second child in her arms, stepping into entrepreneurship feels like a natural progression.

(Xirü)

“Motherhood simplified everything for me,” Botero admits. “I want clean, effective products that work and that I can trust, especially while breastfeeding or pregnant. Xirü was born from that need: fewer steps, better results, and ingredients that are safe and powerful.” Her personal evolution is reflected in every aspect of her brand; Xirü is as intentional as it is purposeful.

Xirü isn’t just clean, cruelty-free, and sustainable; it’s got real impact baked in. Through its Xirüstanability program, a percentage of every year’s sales goes directly into reforesting Colombia’s Amazon and Orinoquía regions. Fresh cacay trees are planted, new jobs are created for Indigenous communities, and the brand gives back to the land that inspired it. “Our mission is to honor the earth as much as our skin,” she says.

Botero’s vision is clear: Xirü is not only about skincare but also about a deeper connection to oneself and the planet. “I wanted to create a brand that truly reflected my roots, my values, and my mission,” she explains. When it came to branding, she knew a change was necessary. “The brand had a different name initially, but as the vision became clearer, I realized it needed to evolve to fully reflect our roots, mission, and identity. Rebranding to Xirü felt right. The name means ‘seed’ in an Indigenous Colombian dialect, which beautifully represents our connection to nature, growth, and the power of beginnings. It’s inspired by my Latin heritage, our hero ingredient cacay, and the idea of rituals that reconnect us with the earth and ourselves.”

For Botero, Xirü is a statement that beauty is intentional, accessible, and transformative. “Xirü is more than just skincare,” she says. “It’s a ritual, a way to reconnect with yourself and the earth. Every time you care for your skin, you’re also caring for your body, your mind, and your connection to the planet.”

Her ultimate goal is to leave a lasting legacy. Botero wants Xirü to be remembered as more than a skincare line, and she envisions a movement that redefines beauty through connection: to nature, to our roots, and to ourselves. “I hope it inspires people to slow down, care deeply for their skin, and embrace rituals that nourish from the inside out,” she adds.

From commanding the world’s runways to building a brand rooted in intention, Botero’s evolution feels like destiny fulfilled. With Xirü, she’s not just redefining beauty, she’s rewriting its language. It’s luxury with a conscience, sensuality with soul, and a daily ritual that reflects the woman behind it all: confident, grounded, and endlessly radiant. The line is available at xiruskincare.com. Follow @xiruskincare on Instagram and TikTok for a closer look at Botero’s world—where beauty begins with intention.