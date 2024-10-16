The Hottest Highlights Of The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

After a six-year hiatus, the lingerie spectacle returned with Gigi and Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk, Lila Moss and more.

Imaan Hammam (TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Candice Swanepoel (TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Bella Hadid (TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Lila Moss (TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Taylor Hill (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Gigi Hadid (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Josephine Skriver (Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Irina Shayk (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Alessandra Ambrosio (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Adriana Lima (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s revival was absolutely angelic. After a six-year hiatus, the lingerie-clad spectacle returned in 2024 with what could be the most diverse selection of models ever to strut the brand’s catwalk.

Among them were legendary names who previously served as Victoria’s Secret Angels, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Josephine Skriver. Others, like Irina Shayk, Taylor Hill and the Hadid sisters, have enjoyed top-model status since the VS Fashion Show’s last outing in 2018.

Several rising stars also reached new heights at the event, including Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, and Imaan Hammam—both of whom are among the 2024 Maxim Hot 100. Revisit some of the show’s most memorable moments in the photo gallery above.