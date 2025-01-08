The Maxim Cover Girl Competition Returns With $100,000 Grand Prize

The Maxim Cover Girl Competition’s prizes for the winner and runners-up are bigger and better than ever.

(Unsplash)

Aspiring models, influencers, and actors: The moment you’ve been waiting for is here. We’re back with the eighth annual Maxim Cover Girl Competition, and this year, we’re making history. We’ve massively upped the stakes by quadrupling the grand prize to a jaw-dropping $100,000. Plus, every grand finalist walks away with $10,000 in cash. This isn’t just a competition, it’s your launchpad to stardom. Signing up is simple and free at covergirl.maxim.com.

Imagine yourself in Miami, where the grand finals photoshoot will take place amid sun-soaked beaches and Magic City’s electrifying energy. But that’s just the beginning. Our champion will then jet off to New York City for an exclusive cover shoot with legendary photographer Gilles Bensimon—now’s your chance to be immortalized by the lensman behind countless iconic Maxim covers. Whether you’re new to the scene or a seasoned pro looking for that breakthrough moment, this is the opportunity to elevate your career to unimaginable heights.

(Canva)

How The Maxim Cover Girl Competition Works:

Public Voting: In the early rounds, it’s all about your influence. Mobilize your followers and let their votes propel you forward.

In the early rounds, it’s all about your influence. Mobilize your followers and let their votes propel you forward. Expert Judging: In the final two rounds, Maxim’s elite panel of industry professionals will select the model who embodies the essence of Maxim.

We’ve revolutionized our platform to give you every advantage. Our cutting-edge Cover Girl modeling platform allows you to showcase a dynamic portfolio with multiple photos. Stand out, tell your story, and let your personality shine through every image.

And there’s more! Dive into other exciting competitions like the Hot Shots Challenge and the brand-new Maxim ICON competition—all within the same platform. Plus, gain insider knowledge and an extra edge with tips and tricks from Maxim’s competition host.

(Maxim Cover Girl)

Follow Maxim Cover Girl On Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

We’re building more than a competition—we’re forging a vibrant community where dreams become reality and connections last a lifetime. This is where your journey transforms into your legacy. Follow Maxim Cover Girl on Instagram (@maximmag_covergirl), TikTok (@maxim.cover.girl) and Facebook (Maxim Cover Girl).

How To Vote In The Maxim Cover Girl Competition

And to our passionate Maxim audience—we need to hear your voice! Help us discover our next Cover Girl Competition winner by voting for your favorites. Follow the journey, engage with the models on social media, and be a part of their rise to fame. Find a competing model on social media and use their sharable link to sign up to vote. This is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of talent, ambition, and the pursuit of greatness. Stay tuned to meet the top contenders and find out who will ultimately grace the cover of Maxim magazine.