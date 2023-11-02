This $20 Million Miami Mansion Comes With A Ferrari Built Into Its Movie Theater

This extravagant supercar lover’s estate also features a “floating glass Lamborghini pool.”

(OFFICIAL Partners)

A need for speed is one thing, and a booming Miami real estate market featuring luxury residences galore is another, and when the two intersect, there’s nothing quite like it. Take the newest luxury real estate listing from OFFICIAL Partners Max and Ryan Farbstein: It’s a stunning $20 million Florida estate featuring a Ferrari built into its movie theater wall.

That’s but one of a full list of jaw-dropping features that characterize the custom-built home, which was designed by EMIK DESIGN and drew inspiration from some of the most luxe hospitality brands on the planet.

The inspiration runs deep, taking cues from the likes of the Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton, and it’s even rounded out by a floating glass black Lamborghini pool.

Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms are part of the estate, located in Southwest Ranches just outside Miami.

As OFFICIAL Partners sagely notes, this “magnificent estate with its custom fixtures, furniture and millwork speaks for itself,” and it’s hard to argue with that sentiment.

It’s complete with breathtaking views, positively massive windows and added features like an outdoor shower.

“Show-stopping elements” throughout are at the heart of the covetable property, which is listed for $19,950,000 all in.

To say it’s a one-of-a-kind property doesn’t quite do it justice: Suffice to say, the lucky future buyer has a stake in a home unrivaled by nearly any on the market.