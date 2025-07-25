This Dua Lipa-Designed Porsche 911 GT3 RS Can Now Be Yours

All proceeds from the sale of the “Houdini” singer’s custom Porsche flagship benefit a good cause.

(Porsche)

Grammy-winning pop superstar, noted bookworm and rising media mogul Dua Lipa can now add automotive designer to her impressive resume, thanks to the Porsche ambassador’s work on a 911 GT3 RS that’s currently up for auction.

(RM Sotheby’s) (RM Sotheby’s) (RM Sotheby’s) (RM Sotheby’s)

Originally unveiled in Monte Carlo ahead of Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix, Lipa’s model’s spec of Porsche’s track-focused flagship wears a livery of turquoise, red, gold and dark green, reflecting the hues of the Mediterranean surroundings. Optioned with the top-shelf Weissach Package, named after Porsche’s test and development circuit, this car is on a racy diet that includes magnesium wheels (painted here in Satin Pyro Red) and carbon fiber-reinforced drivetrain components to save nearly 50 pounds over the regular GT3 RS. Lipa also opted for Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes with yellow-painted calipers, a front-axle lift system, and Guards Red finish for the tachometer and Chrono stopwatch.

The heart of the powertrain is a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine with a 9,000-rpm redline that sends 518 horsepower to the rear wheels, giving the 911 a vivacious 3.2-second 62 mph sprint time and a 184 mph top end. But it’s the aerodynamic kit that makes the 911 GT3 RS stand out from its stablemates. The enormous rear wing featuring a Formula 1-style Drag-Reduction System, the S-Duct air channel, aggressive front splitter, and rear diffuser work together to generate nearly 1,900 pounds of downforce at 177 mph.

(Porsche)

While Lipa never owned the vehicle, she did “experience” it in Monaco ahead of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, which races on the Formula 1 support bill. While a fan might find the Lipa connection most enticing, the winning bidder can rest easy knowing that the entire sum will be donated to Lipa’s Sunny Hill Foundation, a charity that works tirelessly to support charitable efforts in her parents’ native Kosovo by funding 30 scholarships for the country’s young women to access STEM education and supporting cultural organizations and other NGO. While valued at over $470,000, bidding for Dua’s Porsche has already surpassed $240,000 with just days left to close. Find out more here.