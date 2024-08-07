This Luxe Converted Warehouse In Chicago Is A Real-Life Batcave

Bruce Wayne vibes.

There’s a particular sense of style, taste and flair that comes with the luxurious life of one Bruce Wayne, at least on the big screen. That enviable lifestyle takes on a new meaning via the latest and greatest luxury real estate listing via Christie’s, a converted Chicago warehouse that looks not unlike a modern version of the Batcave.

A special New York City activation earlier this year already converted a Big Apple townhouse into a supercar-stocked locale worthy of Batman’s megarich alter-ego, courtesy of supercar maker Pininfarina. But this three-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home adds yet another dark dimension to Batman-inspired style.

The South Winchester Avenue listing is billed by Christie’s as “one of the most sophisticated single family homes in all of Chicago,” with a laundry list of specs to match.

The listing is a “bow-truss industrial warehouse rehabbed into a work of art,” Christie’s notes, complete with plenty of blacked-out, luxe interior finishings and design detailing. It includes a bit of everything, from an artist studio to an open floor plan across its 7,400-square foot space. 40-foot glass doors open onto an impressive backyard, complete with built-in seating and a custom, handsome fire pit (in black, naturally).

Custom steel cabinetry and door frames are complemented in elegant, minimal-yet-luxurious fashion by Venetian plastered walls and gallery lighting, giving the listing a modern, handsome flair. Its own privacy hedge and door system adds a sense of mystery to the $2.5 million listing, in addition to direct garage access. The garage access itself might prove more than suitable for a supercar in the style of Bruce Wayne, as luck would have it.

Christie’s also bills the listing as “unlike anything you will ever see,” perhaps aside from a big-screen version of the Batcave itself (Christian Bale no doubt approves). The space, as Christie’s notes, was “custom designed by (a) nationally renowned designer with an eye towards details,” evident across the property. Few can live like Bruce Wayne, but this listing grounds his envy-inducing lifestyle in real-world, impressive fashion (for a price, of course).