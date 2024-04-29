Skechers Hits Home Run With New Additions To Roster Of MLB Stars

Customized Skechers baseball cleats deliver on-field performance.

(Skechers)

Every detail counts in matters of performance, especially when an MLB game can turn on a dime: That’s why the pros trust Skechers footwear, and an expanded lineup is now set to rock the “S” across baseball season.

Skechers sneakers already hit a sweet spot between style (like its retro-inspired Street Fury kicks) and performance ( check out these Snoop Dogg-approved basketball sneakers), and its lineup of customized Skechers Baseball cleats is as smooth as a speedy fastball or a fence-clearing home run swing.

(Brendan Donovan/Courtesy of Skechers)

The Skechers 2024 roster of standout pros reads like a baseball who’s who, and now includes Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor and St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan.

(Wade Miley/Courtesy of Skechers)

The trio joins Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Wade Miley (a 2022 Skechers Baseball athlete) and three-time Cy Young winner, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who first took the mound wearing Skechers in 2019.

The blend of performance and field-ready comfort isn’t lost on players like Miley, who has called Skechers “the most comfortable shoes on the market.”

(Chris Taylor/Courtesy of Skechers)

The grind of an MLB season means a smooth ride and support underfoot is essential, day in and day out, the Dodgers’ Taylor said.

“We’re out here three to four hours every game with 162 games a year, so comfort is so important to

performing at your best,” Taylor said, adding that his Manhattan Beach home gives him a firsthand look at Skechers HQ and the company’s support of the surrounding community. “It feels right to be part of the family and on Team Skechers as they’re growing as a performance brand across many sports, including baseball.”

(Aaron Nola/Courtesy of Skechers)

The Phillies’ Nola, who shares the MLB’s all-time record for consecutive strikeouts, said that performance from the ground up (driven by Skechers, naturally) is crucial to his success on the mound.

“A comfortable cleat is so important to my game — when I’m feeling good on the mound, I can totally focus on doing my job, getting the batter out,” he said.

(Brendan Donovan/Courtesy of Skechers)

The level of detail and precision put into Skechers cleats can be a major difference-maker on the field, and Skechers continually goes above and beyond, said Donovan, a 2022 Golden Glove winner with the Cardinals.

“It was amazing going back and forth with the design team through cleat reviews, adding my input

each step of the way,” Donovan said. “These cleats show just how serious Skechers is—they care about performance, they care about comfort, and they’re producing a high-level cleat.”

With comfort, performance and signature style top of mind, Skechers is quickly becoming an easy choice for pro athletes looking to — quite literally — knock one out of the park or deliver a blazing strikeout. Batter up.