'007 Edition' Aston Martins Salute 'No Time to Die' and 'The Living Daylights'

These special edition Vantage and DBS Superleggera models are brimming with features fit for James Bond himself.

The Aston Martin DB5, V8, DBS Superleggera and forthcoming Valkyrie hypercar will all roar across the silver screen when No Time to Die arrives on November 20. To celebrate, Aston's bespoke personalization department is doing up the Vantage and DBS Superleggera in considerable custom specifications that pay tribute to a pair of James Bond movies.

The Vantage 007 Edition takes inspiration from the Aston Martin V8 that made its 007 debut in 1987's The Living Daylights starring Timothy Dalton (and also features in No Time to Die alongside the four other aforementioned Astons, according to the British marque). Its stylized exterior includes a unique mesh grille with a chrome bezel, a yellow diffuser inspired by hazard stripes on the movie car's rockets, skis and a ski rack, and a Cumberland Gray outer coat.

A dizzying number of ultra-specific The Living Daylights details adorn the obsidian black leather-swathed interior. The sun visors are embroidered with "96.60,"a reference to the to the Russian police radio frequency Bond used to aid his escape.

There's also a laser-etched "gadget" plaque with faux controls for car-mounted weapons and a set of cross hairs etched into the paddle shifters that allude to a missile guidance system. Even the carbon fiber seat backs are printed with a cello's f-shaped cutout, a nod to the movie's "cello chase scene." Those who opt for the manual transmission will get "007" branding on the dark chrome center console.

While the Vantage 007 Edition is aimed at a previous generation of Bond fans, the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition draws straight from the same vehicle Daniel Craig will pilot in his fourth and final outing as the MI6 operative.

Here, Aston's 715-hp, V12-powered flagship sports special Ceramic Grey exterior paint with the roof, mirror caps, splitter, diffuser and rear Aeroblade II presented in black tinted carbon fiber, while the rear spoiler blade is coated in stainless steel foil. Diamond-turned Y-Spoke 21-inch wheels appear in gloss black, and a chrome 007 fender badge is filled with black enamel for extra pop.

The black leather and carbon fiber cockpit is more subdued than the Vantage's, with red detailing on the seat outlines and 007 emblems on the door cards, armrest buckle badge and rear sub-woofer cover.

Just 25 DBS Superleggera 007 Editions will be sold for the equivalent of about $369,000 each, while the 100 Vantage 007 Editions go for about $213,000.