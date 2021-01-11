This Famous Yellow Ferrari Enzo Is Now Up for Grabs

Patrick Ernzen/RM Sotheby's

RM Sotheby's calls the Ferrari Enzo "Maranello's defining millennial hypercar," the familial bridge between the '90s-era F50 and 2010s-era hybrid LaFerrari. The classic car auctioneer is correct in describing one of most collectible vehicles in its upcoming Arizona auction.

Patrick Ernzen/RM Sotheby's

The revered Prancing Horse received an enlarged version of its predecessor's 65-degree V12 engine—displacement was upped massively up from 4.7 to 6.0 liters. With the help of racy components such as Nikasil-lined cylinder walls, titanium connecting rods, and a torque-boosting telescoping intake manifold, the Enzo's engine originally sent 651 horsepower through an F1 era-derived six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The resulting zero-to-60 mph time was clocked at 3.3 seconds on the way to a 218-mph top speed.

Patrick Ernzen/RM Sotheby's

Building on the carbon fiber and Nomex chassis, designer Ken Okuyama mimicked the shape of an open-wheel racer with a road car skin extending over the fenders and cockpit. Wind tunnel-tested carbon fiber and Kevlar panels create an air-cutting profile, while 19-inch alloy wheels anchored by 15-inch Brembo carbon-ceramic disc brakes provide stopping power. Lamborghini-esque scissor doors finalize the Enzo's exotic appearance.

Patrick Ernzen/RM Sotheby's

RM Sotheby's has more details on this specific model's history, which includes a Car and Driver cover:

This Enzo, chassis number 131919, was completed in January of 2003 and delivered new to its original owner, noted tifosi Bob Rapp, via Foreign Cars Italia in Greensboro, North Carolina on 28 March 2003. Since 1967, Rapp’s collection has contained examples of many of Ferrari’s most alluring, desirable, and historically important models, including a 512 S, 312 P, 250 GT SWB, 333 SP, this Enzo, and more recently, a LaFerrari. Believed to be the only Enzo provided delivered to the United States Giallo Modena over Cuoio leather, Rapp additionally specified 131319 with Ferrari competition harnesses. Just two months after delivery, it was prominently featured as the cover car for Car and Driver’s July 2003 article on the Enzo, the willing subject of the first official testing review available to the United States audience.



Issues 148 and 150 of the FCA’s Prancing Horse newsletter provide supplemental information to the aforementioned Car and Driver article regarding Rapp’s time with 131319—most notably his elation testing the car at Virginia International Raceway with the Car and Driver staff.

Patrick Ernzen/RM Sotheby's

Rapp later sold 131319 to a Los Angeles-based collector showing approximately 5,300 miles on the odometer. The following year, that owner had a new clutch fitted at Ferrari of Beverly Hills, as documented in the chassis’ accompanying history file. 131319 was thusly acquired by the consignor in late 2007, with whom it has remained part of a regularly-enjoyed collection. An uncatalyzed performance exhaust system by Tubi is presently fitted, though the original set has been retained.



In 2014, the consignor reassigned this Enzo’s title to his Ohio residence, then showing approximately 7,800 miles indicated. A 2017 invoice from Ferrari Service Inc. of Fountain Hills, Arizona illustrates an oil change, coolant flush, and mechanical inspection completed with 131319 showing just north of 11,400 miles. In preparation for sale, the consignor also had a system diagnostic test commissioned, the results of which are available in the accompanying document file.

Patrick Ernzen/RM Sotheby's

RM Sotheby's is expecting this 2003 Ferrari Enzo to fetch between $2.25 and $2.5 million when it hits the block on January 22.