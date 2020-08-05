Shelby Is Making The Most Powerful Production Ford Even MORE Powerful

Only 100 Mustang Shelby GT500 "Signature Editions" will be made for 2020.

Ford

With 760 horses and 625 pound-feet of torque, the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful Ford of all time. A select 100 Signature Edition cars are getting higher outputs courtesy of Shelby American for 2020, along with a few other enhancements.

Ford

A high-flow intercooler, heat exchanger, performance pulley and new half shafts help the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 produce 800-plus horsepower while running on 93-octane gasoline. Other GT500SE features include a lowered stance, track-focused suspension tune, springs and sway bars, and a 30-pound weight reduction over the engine thanks to an ultra-light carbon fiber hood.

Ford

Aesthetic upgrades include "Shelby" hood struts, billet engine caps, leather covers stitched with Carroll Shelby's signature, and classic racing stripes. Rigid forged aluminum Monoblock wheels wrapped in performance-spec tires round out Signature Edition Package's specs.

Ford

What's more, each purchase of the GT500SE benefits the Carroll Shelby Foundation, which provides medical assistance for those in need, including children, educational opportunities for young people through automotive and other training programs.

Ford

Priced at $29,995 for the package on top of the GT500's $71,495 base price, each Shelby Signature Edition car will receive a Shelby CSM number and be documented in the official Shelby American Registry.