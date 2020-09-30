BMW Unveils 2021 4 Series Convertible With Big Grille and Pumped-Up Performance

BMW

BMW's 4 Series family of mid-size convertibles arrive with six different power plant variations, high-tech soft-tops and hulking grilles for 2021. The lineup is headed by the 440i xDrive Conbertible flagship with an inline six-cylinder that produces 374 horsepower—good for a 60-mph dash in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

For the first time, all get BMW's eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission as standard without the option for a six-speed manual. An available sport version of the eight-speed is available for quicker acceleration, but it's unclear how many tenths of a second the upgrade saves flat-out.

The newest iteration of big kidney grille that we've seen on BMW's sedans and SUVs returns in its most vertical and roundest form ever, which may be a point of contention among Bimmer fans. Regardless, the intake is flanked by ultra-slim LED lights that objectively look great.

Another big change for 2021 is the swapping of a hardtop for a specially designed softtop in standard black or "Anthracite Silver." Though 40 percent lighter than the preceding car’s, BMW claims that "acoustic and thermal comfort are far superior to other fabric roofs." Storage package, folding rear backrest and through-loading facility all standard.

See selected specs on all six 4 Series models below:

BMW 420i Convertible

2.0-liter inline four-cylinder producing 184 hp

0-62 mph in 8.2 seconds,

147-mph top speed

BMW 430i Convertible

2.0-liter inline four-cylinder producing 258 hp

0-62 mph in 6.2 seconds,

155-mph top speed

BMW M440i xDrive Convertible:

3.0-liter inline six-cylinder producing 374 hp

0-62 mph in 4.9 seconds

155-mph top speed

BMW 420d Convertible:

2.0-liter inline four-cylinder diesel and 48V mild hybrid producing 190 hp

0-62 mph in 7.6 seconds

147-mph top speed

BMW 430d Convertible:

3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel and 48V mild hybrid producing 286 hp

0-62 mph in 5.9 seconds

155-mph top speed

BMW M440d xDrive Convertible

3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel and 48V mild hybrid producing 340 hp

0-62 mph in 5.1 seconds

155-mph top speed

According to Autoblog, the 2021 4 Series convertible starts at $54,095 for the 420i, with AWD xDrive adding $2,000. The 2021 M440i convertible will start at $64,995, and M440i xDrive at $66,995. The official launch begins in 2021, with the higher-end models being released over the succeeding months.