Ford Goes Off-the-Grid With 2021 Bronco Overland Concept

Six different trims, two powertrains, and the choice between two- and four-door body styles allow the 2021 Ford Bronco to be appointed for a myriad of duties and off-road adventures. The new "OG" (off-the-grid) Overland Concept showcases a 4x4 that's made to thrive in the wilderness for days at a time.

An extreme mission calls for the highest-end Badlands trim and the terrain-conquering Sasquatch package, which adds 17-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in massive 35-inch mud tires, electronic-locking axles, high-clearance High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (H.O.S.S.) suspension with a two inch-wider track, and upgraded Bilstein shocks. Power comes from the larger twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine mated to an 10-speed automatic transmission.

Up top is rugged two-person Yakima tent accessible by a ladder or an added rear steel bumper. The factory roof rail-mounted rack sports a light bar and six additional RIGID POD lights in a 360-degree configuration for improved illumination all around the vehicle. Doubling as a spotter flag, a tall CB antenna is mounted to the rear bumper.

The rear cargo space has been converted to a outdoor kitchen featuring a water tank, ARB refrigerator, cooking kit and stove. The fridge has a slide-out tray for easy access, while a tailgate table and chairs serve can be deployed to create a dining area. Rounding out the build is a Ford Performance by WARN winch mounted to Ford Accessories steel modular front bumpers.

As far as factory-built overlanders go, the concept is impressive. What one would actually cost is unclear—we know that Badlands trim on the four-door Bronco costs $46,085 before the Sasquatch package, which could add an additional $5,000. Throw in an extra $10,000-$15,000 or for add-ons and accessories, and you're looking at $60,000-$70,000 for the full spec.



That's up there, but no where near what you can pay for custom overlanders like this $225,000 F-550 camper conversion.