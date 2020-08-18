Ford Celebrates 55 Years Of The Bronco With 5 Custom 'Adventure Concepts'

Ford

Not only did the Ford Bronco stampede back into the marketplace in 2020 after a quarter-century absence to major acclaim, the Jeep Wrangler-rivaling utility vehicle also turned 55. In honor of the Bronco's birthday, Ford has unleashed five new adventure concepts to showcase hundreds of accessories available on two-door, four-door and Sport Bronco models.

Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide

Ford

Anglers will swoon for this rig, which was purpose-built to support a professional fishing guide along North Carolina's Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Based on the four-door Outer Banks series, the Bronco boasts a Bestop Sunrider first-row soft top, factory-style concept roof rails and crossbars, and a Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack. Fender-mounted trail sights fit custom-made fishing poles, while a Ford Performance modular front bumper and safari bar help push through rugged terrain. A slide-out tailgate provides work surface for setting up lures or maintaining rods. All-weather floor mats and splash guards round out the package.



Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig

Ford

Based on the two-door Badlands series, this trail-blazer gets a Ford Performance modular front bumper, tube doors, beadlock-capable wheels, and a 40-inch RIGID LED lightbar, as well as a WARN winch and recovery kit. On top are factory roof rails are augmented by a Yakima Platform rack with mounts for a shovel, while the interior is elevated by rugged floor mats and a rear swing-gate-mounted table.



Bronco Sport Trail Rig

Ford

Bronco fans who want more passenger room and power should peruse the the Sport Trail Rig. This souped-up version of the Badlands series model sports 31-inch BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires, a one-inch lift kit, and Ford Performance RIGID LED off-road lights mounted to a front nudge bar. Up top is a Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack that's designed to carry ancillary gear like a high-lift jack kit or jerry cans.



Bronco Sport TOW RZR

Ford

In addition to Yakima HD Bar crossbars and an OffGrid medium cargo basket, the Badlands-based Bronco Sport TOW RZR is paired with a Class II Trailer Tow Package to haul off-road toys such as the pictured, newly-unveiled Polaris RZR XP Turbo.



Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol

Ford

The "Bronco Off-Roadeo" is tailored to anyone from first-timers to expert off-road drivers in 2021. This build is a version of what will serve as the support vehicle for those locations. It's a Bronco Sport Badlands equipped with a Yakima LockNLoad Cargo Platform to hold recovery gear, a Ford Performance by RIGID off-road LED lightbar, an interior bike rack from Yakima, and a hood-mounted target that serves as a landing pad for a video-capturing drone.