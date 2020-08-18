Ford Celebrates 55 Years Of The Bronco With 5 Custom 'Adventure Concepts'

These badass Broncos are purpose-built for off-roading, fishing, towing, and more.
Ford Bronco Sport TOW RZR (1)

Not only did the Ford Bronco stampede back into the marketplace in 2020 after a quarter-century absence to major acclaim, the Jeep Wrangler-rivaling utility vehicle also turned 55. In honor of the Bronco's birthday, Ford has unleashed five new adventure concepts to showcase hundreds of accessories available on two-door, four-door and Sport Bronco models. 

Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide

Ford Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide

Anglers will swoon for this rig, which was purpose-built to support a professional fishing guide along North Carolina's Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Based on  the four-door Outer Banks series, the  Bronco boasts a Bestop Sunrider first-row soft top, factory-style concept roof rails and crossbars, and a Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack. Fender-mounted trail sights fit custom-made fishing poles,  while a Ford Performance modular front bumper and safari bar help push through rugged terrain. A slide-out tailgate provides work surface for setting up lures or maintaining rods. All-weather floor mats and splash guards round out the package.

Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig

Ford Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig

Based on the two-door Badlands series, this trail-blazer gets a Ford Performance modular front bumper, tube doors, beadlock-capable wheels, and a 40-inch RIGID LED lightbar, as well as a WARN winch and recovery kit. On top are factory roof rails are augmented by a Yakima Platform rack with mounts for a shovel, while the interior is elevated by rugged floor mats and a rear swing-gate-mounted table.

Bronco Sport Trail Rig 

Ford Bronco Sport Trail Rig

Bronco fans who want more passenger room and power should peruse the the Sport Trail Rig. This souped-up version of the Badlands series model sports 31-inch BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires, a one-inch lift kit, and Ford Performance  RIGID LED off-road lights mounted to a front nudge bar. Up top is a Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack that's designed to carry ancillary gear like a high-lift jack kit or jerry cans. 

Bronco Sport TOW RZR

Ford Bronco Sport TOW RZR (2)

In addition to Yakima HD Bar crossbars and an OffGrid medium cargo basket, the Badlands-based  Bronco Sport TOW RZR is paired with a Class II Trailer Tow Package to haul off-road toys such as the pictured, newly-unveiled Polaris RZR XP Turbo.

Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol 

Ford Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol

The "Bronco Off-Roadeo" is tailored to anyone from first-timers to expert off-road drivers in 2021. This build is a version of what will serve as the support vehicle for those locations. It's a Bronco Sport Badlands equipped with a Yakima LockNLoad Cargo Platform to hold recovery gear, a Ford Performance by RIGID off-road LED lightbar, an interior bike rack from Yakima, and a hood-mounted target that serves as a landing pad for a video-capturing drone.

