Custom 2021 Ford Broncos With 758-HP Supercharged V8s Are Coming

Though the 2021 Ford Bronco will be completely unveiled at a forthcoming launch, we already know that only four and six-cylinder powerplants will be offered initially. Meanwhile, the Bronco's biggest competitor—the Jeep Wrangler—could very well steal some of revamped off-roader's thunder with a V8 option, if this Rubicon 392 Concept is any indicator.

At least one aftermarket tuner is stepping up to give the Bronco a bigger power plant. Citing a new video from The Fast Lane Car (TFLCar), Autoblog reports that PaxPower is set to endow 2021 Broncos with Mustang-bred Coyote 5.0-liter V8s and hefitier 10-speed automatic transmissions to boot.

With natural aspiration, the Houston-based tuners' basic $30,000 Bronco engine upgrade gets 400 horsepower and pound-feet of torque, compared to the 310 hp and 400 pound-feet of torque offered by twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 available from Ford. But for $45,000, PaxPower will aspirate the V8 with a massive 2.9-liter supercharger that nearly doubles output to 758 hp.

We've seen that magic number from PaxPower before on its 758-hp F-150 Raptor clone, which also runs a 2.9-liter supercharged, 5.0-liter V8. Other official Bronco mods haven't been announced, but the Raptor's also included custom bumpers, wheels, beefier tires and a 20-inch light bar.

