The 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Is a Trail-Conquering Truck Built For Off-Road Adventures

Ford

The Ford Bronco might be the buzziest trail-blazing vehicle in the American automaker's fleet, but don't count out the new 2021 F-150 Tremor.

The new pickup is purpose-built from the factory to conquer trying terrain. The pickup runs a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque fed to a 10-speed automatic-transmission to achieve a 10,900-pound towing and 1,885-pound payload capacity, according to Car and Driver. From there, Ford adds a host of off-road-ready upgrades to its top-selling truck.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ford

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The suspension gets retuned springs up front and in the rear for added ground clearance, while package-specific monotube shocks at the front and twin-tube shocks at the rear are optimized for softer damping at low speeds and added support for extra-challenging drives.

Ford

A set of 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires mounted on matte-finish 18-inch wheels further improve ground clearance and provide an inch-wider stance, while a Ford Raptor-style bash plate guards the front end's components. The mods give the F-150 a steeper approach, breakover and departure angle, as well as 1.5 inches more travel in the rear and an additional inch of travel in front.

Ford

Also borrowed from the Raptor are its high-torque transfer case and Torsen limited-slip diff to offer the all-wheel/four-wheel drive necessitated by the Tremor's rugged mission. For practicality's sake, a Pro Power Onboard unit with 2.0 kilowatts of exportable energy sits in the bed to run tools, an air compressor or electric chainsaw.

Ford

There are also a few aesthetic characteristics to distinguish the Tremor from other F-150 family members. The hood and front end are more muscular, and the grille features a blacked-out Ford oval with orange accents. There's a cut-out in the rear bumper to show off a high-flow dual exhaust and more orange badging on the renders, bed sides, tailgate and interior.

Ford

The 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor hits dealers next summer. A price hasn't been announced, but Car and Driver predicts the package will add $4,000 to the truck's base price.