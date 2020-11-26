Ford Unveils Custom Bronco, F-150, and Ranger Concepts During SEMA Web Show

Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept Ford

The cancelation of the live Speed Equipment Manufacturing Association (SEMA) 2020 show didn't stop Ford from showcasing a handful of off-road concepts in a digitally broadcast event titled Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special.

Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept Ford

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Leading the pack was the Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept. The modular design features swappable fender and rear quarters, plus a stepover replacement panel in place of doors as a throwback to the first-gen Bronco U13 Roadster. The idea is that one could go extreme off-roading on a weekend, then convert the vehicle back to its Badlands-spec form with a safari-style roof, flip-up rear glass and shadow black roof.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

MAD Bronco Sport Badlands Ford

The second Bronco was a custom Sport model-turned-overlander by Chris Magnum of Costa Mesa, California's MAD Industries. Autoweek reports that key upgrades include a lift kit, fender flares, and graphite wheels clad in KO2 tires, a massive roof rack covered by a Yakima awning, and an 17-foot all-terrain camper.

Ford F-150 Limited Hybrid SuperCrew Ford

An F-150 built by Coldwater Michigan's BDS suspension was billed as a "foreman's truck" with Ford's Pro Power Onboard mobile generator. The truck customizer gave it Fox DSC coilovers and shocks, a four-inch lift kit to accommodate 35x12.50 Mickey Thompson Baja Boss Tires on 20x10 Method 304 wheels, as well as a Yakima bed rack and awning.

Ford Ranger XLT Tremor SuperCrew Ford

While the aftermarket-built rigs are great, the Ford Ranger XLT Tremor SuperCrew exhibits what owners can get from the dealer by ordering parts from Ford Performance. Upgrades include a cat-back exhaust by Borla, a rear diff cover, hood hinge auxiliary lights, Rigid-brand fog lights, a portable air compressor, and an off-road recovery kit, plus eye-catching black and red body stripes over a white paint coat. These all come in addition to the Tremor package's Fox shocks, skid plates, and beefier wheels, as Motor Trend points out.

Ford

As a bonus, Ford also showed off the Mach-E 1400 developed in collaboration with Ford-authorized tuner RTR Vehicles to perform on tracks, drag strips, autocross courses, or virtually any other motorsport application. We saw it earlier this year, but the 1,400-horsepower electric 'Stang looked sweeter than ever drifting through Motor City streets with neon blue underglow.

Ford

To learn more, check out the full hour-plus long presentation here.