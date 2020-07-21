Ford Debuts 1,400-Horsepower Mustang Mach-E Prototype

Ford has squeezed a G-force-promising 1,400 horsepower into the a one-off, all-electric Mustang Mach-E prototype that will publicly debut at a NASCAR race in the near future.

If that sounds familiar, it's because the automaker announced an almost identical electric 'Stang prototype called the Cobra Jet 1400 that was designed solely to drag race in April of 2020.

But this one, the Mach-E 1400, was developed on collaboration with Ford-authorized tuner RTR Vehicles to perform on tracks, drag strips, autocross courses, or virtually any other motorsport application.

The chassis and powertrain are set up to allow the team to investigate different layouts and their effects on energy consumption and performance, including rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive.

Drift and track setups can be configured with different control arms and steering changes to allow for extreme drift angles, while power can be split evenly between front and rear, or completely to one or the other. Downforce is targeted at more than 2,300 pounds at 160 mph.

A total of seven motors are attached the the front and rear differentials and connected to a single drive shaft and powered by a 56.8-kilowatt-hour nickel maganese cobalt battery. The battery system is designed to be cooled during charging using a di-electric coolant, decreasing the time needed between runs.

Other racy features include a weight-saving organic composite fibers construction, requisite cooling ducts, front splitter, dive planes and rear wing, as well as a regenerative electronic booster that aids hydraulic Brembo brakes.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 is admittedly much more aggressive in capability and styling than the production Mustang Mach-E crossover that's hitting dealerships in late 2020. Hopefully some of the prototype's features find their way into future iterations of the production car.