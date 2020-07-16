Porsche Reveals Supercar-Fast 911 Turbo Coupe and Cabriolet Convertible

The latest variants of the German sports cars have sub-three second 60-mph times and beefier bodies.

Porsche has announced two supercar-quick quick additions to the ever-expanding 992-gen 911 family, both with a pair of turbos and a lot of power.

We're talking about the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo coupe (pictured) and Turbo Cabriolet convertible...not to be confused with the 911 Turbo S that was unveiled in early 2020 with the same twin-turbocharged, 3.8-liter flat-six. In this tuning, the storied boxer engine produces 572 horsepower, as CNET's Road Show notes.

With all of that juice pumping through the German marque's eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission, a sprint to 60 mph takes just 2.8 seconds in both the hard- and droptop—two tenths quicker than the outgoing Turbo models. They also top out at 199 mph as well.

This improved performance is accompanied by a muscular body that was widened to accommodate either a standard PASM chassis or an optional, electrically controlled sports chassis that lowers ride height by 10mm. Also available: Hydraulic anti-roll stabilization and ceramic brakes with ten-piston calipers.

A redesigned hood aims to bring out the doors' swage lines while underlining the 911's naturally sporty stance. The air intakes on the rear side panel now draw in the process instead of cooling air, and the charge air coolers are now positioned directly in the air stream under the rear lid. A continuous light bar with LED taillights and a new louvered rear lid grille with silver trim strips round off the design of the rear, which is now exactly 1.9 meters wide.

The interior gets much of the same tech featured in the base 911 Carrera, including touch controls, a 10.9-inch touchscreen that's been redesigned to minimize distraction, 14-way adjustable sport seats, a Bose surround-sound system, and a GT sports steering wheel with paddle shifters. Upgrades permitting semi-autonomous driving include adaptive cruise control, lane assist with road sign recognition and night vision assist.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo starts at $170,800, while the Cabriolet jumps up to $183,600.