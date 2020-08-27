Porsche Unleashes 2021 Panamera With Even More Power

Porsche

Porsche's full-sized luxury grand tourer performs more like its sporty 911 stablemate than ever before, thanks to the 2021 Panamera's powertrain overhaul.

The German GT's new top-tier "Turbo S" variant, which replaces the Turbo, boasts a gutsier twin-turbo-charged 4.0-liter V8 that's capable of producing 620 horsepower and 604 pound-feet of torque. Car and Driver reports that Porsche revised the engine's crankshaft, connecting rods, fuel injectors and reduced compression ratio to achieve the higher output.

A sprint to 60 mph in the takes just 2.9 seconds—seriously fast for a four-door sedan. In fact, the 2021 Panamera Turbo S recently set the Nurburgring lap record for the "executive" class, or what's known in the U.S. as the full-size class.

For the first time ever, the Panamera is also available as a hybrid in its new 552-hp "4S E-Hybrid" specification, which combines a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 with a 17.9-kWh battery to crank out 552 horsepower.

The standard Panamera gets the same 325-hp V6 without electrification, while the Panamera GTS gets a 473-hp V8. Porsche's active suspension, roll stabilization and torque vectoring systems are also included across the Panamera range to further augment performance.

Aesthetic alterations over the previous model are less drastic but still noticeable. The previously optional Sport Design's front air intake grilles, large side cooling openings and single-bar light module are now standard.

In the rear, a revamped light strip now runs over the trunk and in between redesigned LED taillight clusters. Three new 20- and 21-inch wheels raise the total number of available rim designs to 10.

Buyers will also be able to get the Panamera loaded with driver-assist tech. Lane Keeping Assist with road sign recognition comes from the factory, while Porsche InnoDrive adaptive cruise control, Night Vision Assist, Lane Change Assist, LED matrix headlights, Park Assist and heads-up display are options.

Prices weren't announced, but C&D predicts the Panamera to start at around $90,000 and top out at $150,000 for the Turbo S when they arrive at dealerships in October.