Meet the All-New Maverick—Ford's Most Compact Pickup Truck Yet

Ford's new innovative "Flexbed" and interior Integrated Tether System are all standard features on this sub-$20,000 truck.

Ford

Before the surprisingly affordable F-150 Lightning debuts as Ford's first all-electric pickup, the Motor City marque is adding yet another new truck to its fleet with the 2022 Maverick.

Measuring 199.7 inches long and 68.7 inches high, the compact pickup usurps the Ranger as the smallest in Ford's fleet. Two things jump off the spec sheet immediately: its ultra-competitive starting price of $19,995, and its fuel economy.

When equipped with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid, Ford projects an efficiency of 40 mpg in the city, better than a Honda Civic. A peak 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque are good for hauling up to 1,500 pounds or towing up to 2,000 pounds.

For more demanding work, a 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder delivering 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque ups towing capacity to 4,000 pounds when equipped with the 4K Tow package.

Another key feature is the buzzy "Flexbed" that hardcore Ford fans have been discussing since the trademark was filed. Slots stamped into the bed's side of the allow users to slide in 2x4s of 2x6s to create segmented storage, elevated floors, gear racks and more.

Other standard Flexbed features include two tie-downs with clamps that double as bottle openers, four D-rings and, built-in threaded holes in the sides for other bolt-on equipment. The multi-position tailgate effectively increases the bed's length with a halfway-open position to support up to 18 sheets of 4x8 plywood.

The Maverick is available in Ford's front-wheel drive XL and all-wheel drive XLT and Lariat trim levels, but a suite of technology comes loaded on all three, including an eight-inch center touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, the smartphone-linking FordPass Connect, and the Ford Integrated Tether System.

Billed as a multitasking tool for rear passenger, a FITS slot at the back of the rear console can be fitted with cupholders, a storage or trash bin, cord organizer, hooks for bags, or under-seat storage dividers available in an accessory pack.

At launch, XLT and Lariat buyers can add on the FX4 off-road packages, which adds all-terrain tires, a rugged suspension tuning, additional underbody guards, Mud/Rut and Sand drive modes, and Hill Descent Control.

For the Maverick's first year of life only, a First Edition package ups the flare factor with unique hood graphics, a high-gloss black roof, soft tonneau, color-matched door handles, aluminum rims, and a choice of package-exclusive Carbonized Gray, Area 51 and Rapid Red coats.

The 2022 Ford Maverick goes on sale this fall.