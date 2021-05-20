Meet the 2022 F-150 Lightning, Ford's First All-Electric Pickup Truck

Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Ford

The arrival of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning marks the implementation of an all-electric powertrain in the country's most-popular vehicle. And based on the surprisingly affordable price tag, it seems that the Motor City marque wants to move similar numbers of electrified and gasoline-fed F-150s.

“We’re not here to make an electric truck for the few – Ford is committed to building one that solves real problems for real people,” said Ford president Kumar Galhotra in a prepared statement.

“F-150 Lightning delivers everything we’ve said electric vehicles can offer, plus the capability expected from a Built Ford Tough truck – not just near instant torque but powerful towing and hauling customers can depend on.”

The base Ford F-150 Lightning will start at $39,974 and the mid-series XLT at $52,974 before the $7,500 EV federal tax credit brings those figures down to $32,474 and $45,474, respectively. Never mind that those prices are extremely competitive in the expensive EV industry—the base F-150 Lightning is only slightly more expensive than its $28,940 V6-powered counterpart.

Performance figures target 563 horsepower, the most torque ever offered in an F-150 at 775 pound-feet, and a zero-to-60-mph time in the mid-four second range. The base model gets a 230-mile range and 2,000-pound payload capacity, while the Lariat and XLT models boast 300-mile ranges and 10,000-pound towing capacities.

On a 150-kilowatt DC fast charger at a FordPass station, the battery will take up 54 miles worth of power in 10 minutes, and "refuel" from 15 to 80 percent capacity in 41 minutes. At home, a charge from 15 to 100 percent will take eight hours on Ford's standard 80-amp station.

Design-wise, the F-150 stands out from Ford pickup fleet with large LED lightbars that stretch across the rear and new minimalist grille designs. Up front is a 400-liter frunk that can carry 400 pounds of payload—enough room for a suitcase and two carry-ons, Ford says.

This space also offers four 2.4-kw electrical outlets and two USB chargers to power anything from tools to crockpots. In the Lariat and Platinum trucks, total total wattage is upped to a total of 9.6 kw via the outlets in the cab and modular bed, which can power a home for three days in the event of a blackout.

Also debuting in the Lariat and Platinum F-150 Lightning is a new SYNC 4A interface, featuring a 15.5-inch touchscreen and an infotainment suite including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. All interiors get a 12-inch customizable instrument cluster with animated graphics that relay information like hands-free highway drive mode analysis, regenerative braking stats, and more.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning hits dealerships in spring of 2022. Click here to reserve one today for $100.