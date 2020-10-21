Meet The 2022 GMC Hummer—a 1,000-HP All-Electric Supertruck

The newly-revealed electric truck goes from zero to 60 mph in three seconds, has 350 miles of range, and a launch price of $112,595.

The electric designation in the name alone caused a stir when the 2022 Hummer GMC EV was announced in early 2020. Now the gas-guzzler-turned-zero-emission "supertruck" has finally been revealed.

That impressive output of 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque will be generated by three separate motors contained in GM's new Ultium Drive units. A 24-module, double-stacked battery arrangement will offer 350-plus miles of range on a charge. Using 350 kW DC fast chargers, a 100-mile "refuel" takes just 10 minutes.

In comparison to the Hummer's biggest competitor, the Tesla Cybertruck, the battle for core performance specs is close. CNET's Roadshow notes that the Elon Musk's futuristic pickup has a superior range of 500 miles, but the Hummer probably generates more power (though the Cybertruck's output hasn't been announced). Both also have similarly quick zero-to-60 mph times—2.9 seconds for the Tesla and 3 seconds flat for the GMC.

But the Hummer offers a combination of things that aren't present in any production truck, the Tesla included. Increased structural rigidity made possible by the Ultium units have made open-air driving possible via a a standard Infinity Roof and stowable transparent Sky Panels.

A "CrabWalk" feature allows the rear and front wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle while navigating tricky terrain. An Extract Mode further increases off-road capability by raising the body 6 inches. GM says that the Hummer can scale 18-inch verticals and drive through two feet of water.

Tech wasn't skimped on, either. Key features include an 18-view camera system that can spot obstacles on the armored undercarriage. The latest version of GM's Super Cruise8 driver assistance feature lets you let go of the wheel on more than 200,000 miles of roads, while a 13.4-inch infotainment system and 12.3-inch driver information center displays and monitors output, differential locker engagement, tire pressure, pitch and roll angles, torque vectoring and more.

Other key features include the six-position tailgate, a power rear drop glass window and motorized tonneau cover.

All of this and more will come loaded on the range-leading 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1, which is priced at $112,595 and should be available in 2021. A similarly-equipped Hummer EV3X priced at $99,999 will arrive in 2022, followed by less expensive future variants in the following years.