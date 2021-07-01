This Stylish New 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT SUV Is Even Quicker Than a 911

With Porsche's most powerful V8, the new super SUV looks like the new speed king of its category.

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is here to ascend the throne as the king of the super SUVs.

This is the same high-performance Cayenne variant that set the SUV lap record at the famed Nurburgring automotive proving ground in mid-June before it had a name, as the Drive reports. Now official specs reveal the equipment that made it happen.

It runs the same basic 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as the regular Cayenne Turbo, but boasts numerous upgrades to fundamental parts like the crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons, timing chain and torsional vibration dampers.

Other components were also given an optimal tune, including the turbos and fuel injection system. These changes resulted in a 90-hp increase to 631 hp and a 59 pound-foot torque increase to 626 pound-feet.

Combined with a faster-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission, the Cayenne Turbo GT can hit 60 mph in a supercar-rivaling 3.1 seconds before topping out at 186 mph. On paper, that makes it a full half-second faster than what's been referred to as the world's fastest SUV, the Lamborghini Urus. In fact, the Drive also notes that Porsche's largest SUV is even a tenth of a second quicker than its track-focused 911 GT3 stablemate.

However, we'll avoid that "world's fastest" superlative until automotive authorities like Car and Driver and Motor Trend get put one on an independent test track, where real-world acceleration can best the figure provided by the manufacturer.

But power and straight-line speed alone don't set Nurburgring lap records, just ask a muscle car. There's a laundry list of technical tweaks distinct from the Cayenne Turbo, but they all pertain to the reengineering of the chassis and active control systems for maximum performance. Pirelli also designed P Zero Corsa performance tires with larger contact patches specifically for the Cayenne Turbo GT.

In the looks department, 22-inch GT Design wheels finished in gold-like Neodyme and housed in black wheel arches are a standout. There's also a host of GT-exclusive pieces, from the front apron's eye-catching spoiler lip and cooling airtakes to the enlarged adaptive rear spoiler.

Those GT-specific touches continue inside with sport rear seats, contrast accents in Neodyme or Arctic Gray, and "Turbo GT" embroidered headrests. The cockpit also benefits from the next-generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM), which now allows for in-depth integration of Apple Music and Apple podcasts, as well as Android Auto.

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is available to order now for $182,150 before deliveries begin in early 2022.