This Stylish New 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT SUV Is Even Quicker Than a 911

With Porsche's most powerful V8, the new super SUV looks like the new speed king of its category.
Author:
Publish date:
2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (2)

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is here to ascend the throne as the king of the super SUVs. 

This is the same high-performance Cayenne variant that set the SUV lap record at the famed Nurburgring automotive proving ground in mid-June before it had a name, as the Drive reports. Now official specs reveal the equipment that made it happen. 

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (7)

It runs the same basic 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as the regular Cayenne Turbo, but  boasts numerous upgrades to fundamental parts like the crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons, timing chain and torsional vibration dampers. 

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (4)

Other components were also given an optimal tune, including the turbos and fuel injection system. These changes resulted in a 90-hp increase to 631 hp and a 59 pound-foot torque increase to 626 pound-feet. 

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (1)

Combined with a faster-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission, the Cayenne Turbo GT can hit 60 mph in a supercar-rivaling 3.1 seconds before topping out at 186 mph. On paper, that makes it a full half-second faster than what's been referred to as the world's fastest SUV, the Lamborghini Urus. In fact, the Drive also notes that Porsche's largest SUV is even a tenth of a second quicker than its track-focused 911 GT3 stablemate

However, we'll avoid that "world's fastest" superlative until automotive authorities like Car and Driver and Motor Trend get put one on an independent test track, where real-world acceleration can best the figure provided by the manufacturer. 

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (5)

But power and straight-line speed alone don't set Nurburgring lap records, just ask a muscle car. There's a laundry list of technical tweaks distinct from the Cayenne Turbo, but they all pertain to the reengineering of the chassis and active control systems for maximum performance. Pirelli also designed P Zero Corsa performance tires with larger contact patches specifically for the Cayenne Turbo GT.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (6)

In the looks department, 22-inch GT Design wheels finished in gold-like Neodyme and housed in black wheel arches are a standout. There's also a host of GT-exclusive pieces, from the front apron's  eye-catching spoiler lip and cooling airtakes to the enlarged adaptive rear spoiler. 

Those GT-specific touches continue inside with sport rear seats, contrast accents in Neodyme or Arctic Gray, and "Turbo GT" embroidered headrests. The cockpit also benefits from the next-generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM), which now allows for in-depth integration of Apple Music and Apple podcasts, as well as Android Auto. 

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is available to order now for $182,150 before deliveries begin in early 2022. 

No image description

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Promo
Rides

This Stylish New 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT SUV Is Even Quicker Than a 911

dwayne-johnson-1200-630-promo-crop-GettyImages-138138019
News

Here's How The Rock Gets His 'Extra Edge' Every Week

WhistlePig RoadStock Promo
Food & Drink

WhistlePig Unveils First-Ever 'Finished On The Road' Rye Whiskey

marvel-black-widow-tomorrow-war
Entertainment

Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ In July

Real Real Watch Vault Promo
Style

The RealReal Opens Luxury Watch Vault for Ultimate Collectors' Sale

Heineken B.O.T. Promo
Food & Drink

Heineken Built a Roving Robot Cooler Designed to Deliver Beer Outdoors

poirier-mcgregor-promo-crop-GettyImages-1297808661
Sports

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Hype Video Promises 'Violence Is Coming' In July 10 Trilogy Fight

cheese-wine-study-getty-images
Food & Drink

Daily Red Wine (and Cheese) Is Good For Your Brain, Says Awesome Iowa State University Study

Avengers Black Widow Promo
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson On Why Leaving 'Black Widow' Role After 11 Years is 'Bittersweet'

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT