An All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car Is Coming in 2024

The eMuscle aims to usher in a new era of hot rod EVs.

Dodge is working to beat Chevrolet and Ford to market with the world's first all-electric muscle car, teased in a new video.

What's being called the eMuscle only appears cloaked in low light and rubber smoke as the announcer rattles off Dodge's high-power internal combustion engine pedigree, including the 840-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

As for those wondering why Dodge would bother with EVs, the words "Performance Made Us Do It" appear at the end of the clip to provide an answer.

Car and Driver points out that the barely visible silhouette looks retro, but it's unclear if the eMuscle will have two doors like the Challenger for four doors like the Charger. The old-school Fratzog logo emblazoned on old-school Dodges produced in the 1960s and 1970s resides on the eMuscle's grille.

Stellantis, Dodge's newly formed parent company, also recently announced that it has four electric vehicle platforms, three of which are unibody constructions with between 300 and 500 miles of range. C&D predicts that the eMuscle will use Stellantis' largest and highest-mileage platform.

More details weren't immediately available, but if the eMuscle aims to stand out from its IEC-powered predecessors, a 1,000-hp output would do the trick—just sayin'.