An All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car Is Coming in 2024

The eMuscle aims to usher in a new era of hot rod EVs.
Author:
Publish date:

Dodge is working to beat Chevrolet and Ford to market with the world's first all-electric muscle car, teased in a new video. 

What's being called the eMuscle only appears cloaked in low light and rubber smoke as the announcer rattles off Dodge's high-power internal combustion engine pedigree, including the 840-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. 

As for those wondering why Dodge would bother with EVs, the words "Performance Made Us Do It" appear at the end of the clip to provide an answer. 

Dodge eMuscle EV

Car and Driver points out that the barely visible silhouette looks retro, but it's unclear if the eMuscle will have two doors like the Challenger for four doors like the Charger. The old-school Fratzog logo emblazoned on old-school Dodges produced in the 1960s and 1970s resides on the eMuscle's grille. 

Stellantis, Dodge's newly formed parent company, also recently announced that it has four electric vehicle platforms, three of which are unibody constructions with between 300 and 500 miles of range. C&D predicts that the eMuscle will use Stellantis' largest and highest-mileage platform. 

More details weren't immediately available, but if the eMuscle aims to stand out from its IEC-powered predecessors, a 1,000-hp output would do the trick—just sayin'. 

No image description

Thanksgiving Red Wine Promo
Food & Drink

The Best French Wines to Celebrate Bastille Day

g-train-1-promo
News

This 1,300-Foot Long Glass Luxury Train Concept is a Palace on Rails

Addison Rae Paige Spiranac Promo
Sports

Paige Spiranac Defends Addison Rae Against UFC Backlash

Dodge eMuscle EV Promo
Rides

An All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car Is Coming in 2024

the witcher season 2 trailer promo
Entertainment

'The Witcher' Season 2: Netflix Shares First Trailer and Release Date

black-widow-1200-630
Entertainment

Scarlet Johansson's 'Black Widow' Has Biggest U.S. Opening Since Pandemic

tennis-rolex-federer-etc
Style

5 Rolex-Loving Tennis Pros and the Watches They Wore at Wimbledon

Jungle Bubbles Thailand Promo
Travel

Inside Thailand's Top Luxury Travel Destinations

2021 Jeep Gladiator Promo
Rides

2021 Jeep Gladiator: First Drive Review

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT