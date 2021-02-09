Arctic Trucks Transforms Toyota Hilux AT35 Into Ice-Dominating Adventure Vehicle

Cool as ice.
2021-toyota-hilux-at35-arctic-trucks-1

A couple of concepts based on the world's fastest SUVs and inspired by cold-weather UK customizer Arctic Trucks have received attention recently, but this Toyota Hilux AT35 conversion is very real.

Carscoops reports that the package is for the Invincible X Double Cap variant of the globally popular pickup. Arctic Trucks and Bilstein took the Hilux AT35's suspension, which rides 2.6 inches higher than stock, and added performance-oriented bits, retuned the front and rear diffs for optimized off-road handling and torque delivery, and wrapped that 17-inch alloy wheels in BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber. 

2021-toyota-hilux-at35-arctic-trucks-2 (1)

Arctic Trucks also added its own fender flares and extended the side steps to make mounts/dismounts easier in icy conditions. Available options include a protection kit to fully guard the undercarriage, a grille-mounted light bar, low-profile load cover, the fitting of a 12-volt air compressor in the engine bay, and mud tires. 

The 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine, producing 201 hp and 369 pound-feet of torque, is still mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive, but the powertrain has been tweaked to increase payload capacity by 95 pounds.

2021-toyota-hilux-at35-arctic-trucks-3

Because it's a Hilux, it's not available in the U.S. But any European buyers who fork over $25,610 on top of the $53,149 price of a stock Hilux AT35 also get a certificate of authenticity and a five-year/100,000 mile warranty. 

Perhaps Arctic Trucks can give the similarly-sized Tacoma the same treatment for the American market next. 

