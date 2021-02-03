This Lamborghini Urus 'Arctic Truck' Puts World's Quickest SUV on Ice

Aside from being the world's quickest SUV (we said quickest, Bentley), the Lamborghini Urus is a serious, performance-minded AWD vehicle that Maxim has already tested in the Alps. But Mexican graphic designer Abimelec Arellano has a vision for Lambo's first ute as a pure ice-breaking warrior.

We were recently introduced to Arellano's work when his Rolls-Royce Cullinan-based arctic exploration SUV began making the rounds. He's since designed the Urus in a similar spec that's also inspired by builds from UK-based customizer Arctic Trucks.

"The Urus still looks right at home with big balloon tires ready to tackle the snow. This has a Lamborghini Countach inspired color theme, with bronze wheels, red paint and tan leather interior," Arellano captioned an Instagram gallery spotlighting his creation.

"A roof rack holds a couple fuel cans and a spare tire, and LM002 inspired fender flares house the massive wheel & tire combo. The Urus is one of the fastest SUVs for sale today, so I think this would make exploring the pole rather interesting."

A factory Lamborghini Urus in the new "Graphite Capsule." Lamborghini

No change was mentioned regarding the Urus' record-setting 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which produces 641 horsepower to shoot the 4x4 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds on its way to 190 mph. Certainly more oomph than necessitated by frozen terrain.

Arellano's imagination extends far past the wintery realms and roided-out luxury SUVs.

Perhaps inspired by the recent sale of David Hasselhoff's personal K.I.T.T. car of Knight Rider lore, the artist also rendered the "HELLKITT," i.e. a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Dodge's 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 embedded in its famous long nose.

Wilder yet is this Firebird x Ferrari F40 mashup, a vehicle that will absolutely never exist but makes for pure car porn.

Keep 'em coming, Abimelec.