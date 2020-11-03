This Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Concept Is An Arctic Off-Road Dream Machine

Cool as ice.
Author:
Publish date:
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Concept Abimelec Arellano (9)

The luxurious, $300,000-plus Rolls-Royce Cullinan might not be the go-to platform for an arctic excursion, but automotive graphic designer Abimelec Arellano proves that the British marque's first-ever SUV can be made into a ice-breaking 4x4 with a little imagination. 

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Concept Abimelec Arellano (12)

Hypebeast first picked up the concept, which was inspired by builds from UK-based customizer Arctic Trucks. The most immediately apparent modification is set of seriously oversized tires that engulf spokeless black rims—Arellano even writes that they're "God knows how big."

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Concept Abimelec Arellano (14)

A few other heavy-duty installations include an angled push bar fitted with fog lights, a caged undercarriage, off-road duty portal axles, and two roof-mounted, seven-bulb light bars positioned to illuminate the front and rear of the car. 

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Concept Abimelec Arellano (10)

The Cullinan's twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 produces 563 horses and 627 pound-feet of torque without upgrades. But since this is a concept, we might as well imagine Arellano's vision with the Black Badge tuning of 600 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque that Maxim recently put through the paces

If you're a fan of this outrageous ride, check out Arellano's other eye-catching renderings of a Hummer Electric Vehicle 6x6, Dodge Viper-powered Plymouth GTX, modernized McLaren F1 and more below: 

No image description

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Concept Abimelec Arellano Promo
Rides

This Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Concept Is An Arctic Off-Road Dream Machine

Ariana Grande Positions Promo
Entertainment

Ariana Grande's Election-Themed 'Positions' Hits No. 1: Watch The Video Here

harrison-ford-sean-connery-GettyImages-129803639
Entertainment

Harrison Ford Offers Perfect Tribute For the Late Sean Connery

Pagani Huayra Roadster Promo
Rides

Behind the Wheel of The Completely Insane $2.4 Million Pagani Huayra Roadster

elon-musk-spacex-GettyImages-494548551
News

SpaceX Starlink Internet Service Is Giving Users Incredible Download Speeds

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano Promo
Style

Timex and Todd Snyder's Milano Watch Gets Colorblock Edition

Nike Concepts Turdunken Promo
Style

The Nike 'TurDUNKen' Is a Tasty Take on the SB Dunk High

Ares Project S1 Spyder Promo
Rides

The Ares S1 Project Spyder Is a Roofless, 715-HP Hypercar

apple-airpods-pro-1
Gear

Apple Will Now Replace Your Crackling AirPods for Free