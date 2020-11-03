This Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Concept Is An Arctic Off-Road Dream Machine
The luxurious, $300,000-plus Rolls-Royce Cullinan might not be the go-to platform for an arctic excursion, but automotive graphic designer Abimelec Arellano proves that the British marque's first-ever SUV can be made into a ice-breaking 4x4 with a little imagination.
Hypebeast first picked up the concept, which was inspired by builds from UK-based customizer Arctic Trucks. The most immediately apparent modification is set of seriously oversized tires that engulf spokeless black rims—Arellano even writes that they're "God knows how big."
A few other heavy-duty installations include an angled push bar fitted with fog lights, a caged undercarriage, off-road duty portal axles, and two roof-mounted, seven-bulb light bars positioned to illuminate the front and rear of the car.
The Cullinan's twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 produces 563 horses and 627 pound-feet of torque without upgrades. But since this is a concept, we might as well imagine Arellano's vision with the Black Badge tuning of 600 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque that Maxim recently put through the paces.
If you're a fan of this outrageous ride, check out Arellano's other eye-catching renderings of a Hummer Electric Vehicle 6x6, Dodge Viper-powered Plymouth GTX, modernized McLaren F1 and more below: