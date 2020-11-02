The Ares S1 Project Spyder Is a Roofless, 715-HP Hypercar

Ares Design

Ares Design is taking the top off its C8 Corvette-based S1 Project, putting it in the ranks of elite roofless roadsters like the Mclaren Elva and Aston Martin V12.

Ares Design

The Modena-based coachbuilder, headed by ex-Lotus and Ferrari executive Dany Bahar, just recently unveiled the one-of-24 S1 Project coupe this year. The flowing wheel arches, front splitter, rear spoiler, hood-exit exhaust and hand-crafted carbon fiber panels are all designed in-house, but the 6.2-liter V8, eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, aluminum double wishbone chassis and electronic ride control are sourced Chevrolet's latest C8 Corvette.

Ares Design

In this application, the naturally aspirated engine produces a whopping 705 horsepower, which is exactly 225 more horses than the Z71 Performance-equipped Corvette Stingray develops. The 2.7-second zero-to-60 mph time is the same as the coupe's, and there's still no word on top speed.

Ares Design

In the absence of a wind shield, the S1 Project Spyder gets two wind deflectors that redirect air flow in the the intakes behind the headrests. Ares Design writes that this creates a "virtual canopy," which sounds awfully similar to the "relative bubble of calm" that the McLaren Elva purportedly creates with its first of its kind Active Air Management System. We'd imagine that driving either of those cars at speed would still be a breezy experience, to say the least.

Ares Design

There aren't many other differences between the S1 Project coupe and Spyder. The interior is still clad in hand-crafted Napa leather, Alcantara and carbon fiber, though the Spyder's cockpit is rendered in brown, black and body-matched silver.

Ares Design

A price wasn't announced, but the S1 Project Spyder will probably cost around as much as the $500,000 coupe.