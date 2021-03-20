The Arrera SD+ Aims to Be World's Fastest Car With 1,800 HP

Arrera Automobili

The Arrera Automobili SD+ isn't just vying to be the Balkan country of Albania's first hypercar, but the fastest roadgoing ride in the world.

Competing with established Bugattis and Koenigseggs of the world as a startup is a lofty proposition, but that's precisely what Arrera Automobili founder Qendrim Thaqi hopes to accomplish.

According to Motor 1 UK, the SD+ will boast a bespoke 90-degree 7.0-liter V8 built by Wolfgang Kizler. Predicted output on traditional fuel is 1,800 hp and 1,106 pound-feet of torque.

If a target weight of 2,712 pounds is achieved, that would make for a power-to-weight ratio of .664 hp per pound. That just undercuts the .67 hp-per-pound figure Bugatti teased before unveiling the track-only Bolide in 2020, which makes us wonder of Thaqi was inspired by the French marque's achievement.

To get there, the SD+ would be employ carbon fiber wherever possible. Thaqi has looked to Formula One for aerodynamic inspiration, as evidenced by a giant front splitter, rear wing, and an emblem in the back that deploys from the the engine compartment, allowing the oil pump to cool.

The target top speed is hidden in the name. "D" is the Roman numeral for "500," which in this context represents 500 kph, or 310.7 mph. The "+" promises to exceed that speed, and as for the "S," Motor 1 says it stands for Skanderbeg, an Albanian military commander.

Thaqi ambitiously aims to create a physical version of the Arrera SD+ sometime next year. We're rooting for him.