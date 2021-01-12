This Outrageous 1,500-HP Hybrid Hypercar Is Hell on Wheels

Rule the road in this insanely upgraded Koenigsegg Regera.
Author:
Publish date:
2020_Koenigsegg_Regera_20

Swedish hypercar maker Koenigsegg epitomizes the quality-over-quantity philosophy, which explains why all 80 planned Regeras sold out almost immediately after the model was first introduced at the Geneva Autoshow in 2015. Even the base car car runs for $2.2 million, but this one-of-a-kind edition headed to the block at Gooding & Company's online-only Scottsdale auction has been totally tricked out with more than $700,000 (!) worth of options. 

2020_Koenigsegg_Regera_2

Offered with just 369 miles driven by the original owner, this 2020 Regera sports non-metallic Battle Grey over a Desiato Black interior extensively accented with bare carbon fiber. An exclusive Ghost Package—named for the eerie apparition featured on all of Koenigsegg's cars—offers revised aerodynamics that add 20 percent more downforce, while exterior carbon fiber air intakes, a roof pane, hood, Speedster Sides, and inner rockers further distinguish an already-standout ride. Rounding out the all-out specs are Koenigsegg’s own Tresex Aircore carbon fiber wheels, which reduce unsprung weight and improve aerodynamics. 

2020_Koenigsegg_Regera_8

The Regera’s pioneering propulsion system combines a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors via Koenigsegg Direct Drive—a power-delivery system that completely replaces the car’s transmission by placing an electric motor on the 1,100-horsepower engine's crankshaft and drives the differential directly through a fluid coupler. An 800-volt electric battery brings total output up to 1,500 horsepower even when running on E85 gas, thanks to an Environmental Power Upgrade.

2020_Koenigsegg_Regera_26

“This is a remarkable consignment and one of the first Regeras ever to be sold at public auction,” states Gooding & Company president and founder David Gooding. “Along with this incredibly desirable Koenigsegg, our Geared Online Scottsdale Edition sale has a diverse selection of collector cars that will appeal to many enthusiasts.”

2020_Koenigsegg_Regera_13

With a $2.75-$3.5 million pre-sale estimate, this 2020 Koenigsegg Regera usurps a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose as the crown jewel of Gooding & Co.'s Scottsdale event. Click here to register to bid before the event kicks off on January 18. 

2020_Koenigsegg_Regera_44

No image description

JBL SA750
Gear

Travel Back in Time With JBL's Retro-Cool Integrated Amplifier

2020 Koenigsegg Regara Promo
Rides

This Outrageous 1,500-HP Hybrid Hypercar Is Hell on Wheels

airport-arrest-screengrabs-1
Entertainment

'Goodfellas' Trending After Funny Viral Video Of Capitol Hill Riot Arrests is Set to 'Layla'

Salmon Falls Resort Promo
Travel

Salmon Fishing, Bear Safaris and Cloud-Hopping in the Alaskan Wilderness

Lazzarini Pagurus Promo
Rides

Meet The Insane Amphibious Yacht That Crawls on Sand Like a Crab

Jennifer Lopez Promo
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off 'Beach Bum' in New Bikini Photo

Glock 19 Smith Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 38 Prom Split
Gear

Semi-Automatic Pistol Vs. Revolver Debate Finally Solved by Firearms Expert

Courtney Tillia Promo
News

How This Former Special Ed Teacher Became a Top OnlyFans Creator

Dave Portnoy Barstool Sports Promo
News

Dave Portnoy's 'Barstool Fund' Raises Millions For More Than 100 Small Businesses Affected By Pandemic