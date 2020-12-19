This Classic Aston Martin Drophead Coupe Could Be Yours

This classic British convertible paved the way for James Bond's iconic Aston Martin DB5.

Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Brian Henniker.

Another illusive classic car joining this pristine 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose at Gooding & Company's web-only Geared Online Scottsdale auction—an ultra-rare Aston Martin that would pave the way for James Bond's unquestionably iconic DB5, among other entries in the DB series.

Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Brian Henniker.

While 102 Mark I DB2/4 sports cars were produced in 1953 and 1954, only 102 of were in of the convertible "Drophead Coupe" variety. Furthermore, this particular 1954 example, chassis LM/506, is one of just two Drophead Coupes from that generation coachbuilt by Carrozzeria Bertone around the same time that the legendary Italian design house was crafting these crazy Alfa Romeos.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Brian Henniker.

In addition to incredible build quality and a Bertone-made body, there are traditional Aston Martin design cues, including the a uniquely shaped radiator grille and long body. Under the hood is a 140-horsepower 2.9-liter that was originally good for a maximum speed of 120 mph.

Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Brian Henniker.

Ordered through British Motor Car Distributors in California, chassis LML/506 was entered brand-new in the 1955 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where it took third in its class. After changing hands numerous times, LML/506 was sold to a UK collector who completed a full restoration to excellent standards in 2006, which lead to the classic car earning a first-place price at the Aston Martin Owners Club's 2011 Autumn Concours.

Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Brian Henniker.

Still in excellent overall condition, this Aston Martin is presented in Metallic Blue with a proper tool kit and an extensive history file. Included inside are a copy of the factory build sheet, British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate, and various correspondence, restoration records, photographs, and ownership documents. Whoever registers to bid online should expect to pay at least $1 million to cop the classic convertible, with the highest pre-auction estimate set at $1.4 million.