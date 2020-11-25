This Gorgeous Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose Could Be Yours

A version of this ultra-coveted Prancing Horse became the most expensive car ever sold online earlier this year.

Image copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Mike Maez.

Given the success of Gooding & Co.'s first Geared Online events— and in-person limitations during the coronavirus crisis—the Santa Monica-based classic car auction house is wisely taking its annual Scottsdale sale to the web only. And one helluva ride has emerged as an early headliner: a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose in pristine, unrestored condition.

Sounds familiar? Another example of the exact same model and year set the record for the most expensive car ever sold online at $3.08 million in the first Geared Online. With over 40,000 original miles on the odometer, this one probably won't probably won't make history, but there are plenty of reasons to warrant its $2-$2.4 million pre-auction estimate.

As a late-production 275 GTB, the Pininfarina-designed, Scaglietti-crafted bodywork features the more desirable elongated front and a torque-tube driveshaft. And unlike the record-setting model, it's colored with a unique combo of Mananello's iconic Rosso Chiaro paint with red leather upholstery and cloth inserts. The stunningly dressed coupe has also remained in the original owner's family behind closed doors for five decades, making for a rare, short provenance.

Under the hood is the legendary 3.3-liter Colombo V12 mated to Ferrari's first-ever road-going five-speed transaxle. Other equipment that was considered advanced in the exotic's day includes an independent double wishbone suspension, as well as a single unit that contains both the all-syncromesh five-speed gearbox and differential.

“We are very excited to showcase such an incredible Ferrari at our online Scottsdale sale,” said company founder and president David Gooding. "Our January event has always attracted a wide-reaching number of enthusiasts across the globe. Introducing our Scottsdale auctions onto our Geared Online platform will give collectors the same opportunity to take home incredible pieces of automotive fervor while remaining safe and in the comfort of their homes during this ongoing pandemic.”

The Geared Online Scottsdale Edition will run from January 18-22. More vintage automobiles headed to the block will be revealed soon, so keep your eyes peeled.