This Classic Ferrari Is the Most Expensive Car Ever Sold Online
A 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose has taken the title of the world's most expensive car sold in an online auction from another pristine Prancing Horse
The rare classic 'Rarri, propelled a 3.3-liter Colombo V12, fetched a whopping $3,080,000 at Gooding & Company's first online-only auction, titled Geared Online.
The 275 GTB bested the record-setting, $2.64 million sale of a 2003 Ferrari Enzo at an RM Sotheby's event earlier this summer. (Both are a long way off from the most expensive car sold at auction—a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that went for an astronomical $48 million in 2018.)
Speaking of the Enzo, a second 2003 model-year example of the 651-horsepower, V12-powered supercar produced in honor Ferrari's legendary founder was the second most valuable vehicle sold during Geared Online, reeling in a final bid of $2,354,000.
Two other Maranello-made exotics—a 1995 Ferrari F50 and a 1992 Ferrari F40–were the third and fourth most expensive, selling for $2,134,000 and $1,628,000, respectively.
A 1934 Duesenberg Model J Town Car proved to be Geared Online's last $1 million-plus sale. The historic American luxury coach, styled a la the Bentleys and Rolls-Royces of the day, fetched $1,012,000.
All in all, 55 of the 77 lots on offer sold for just under $14.5 million. Given the success, we fully expect Gooding & Company to hold a sequel to Geared Online next year.