This Ferrari Enzo Is the Most Expensive Car Ever Sold In An Online Auction

Karissa Hosek/RM Sotheby's

RM Sotheby’s closed its "Driving Into Summer" sale by breaking a new world record for the most expensive car ever sold in an online auction. A 2003 Ferrari Enzo fetched an eye-watering $2.64 million at the event, which ended in late May and featured 126 different lots.

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO RM Sotheby's

The Enzo—named for the Italian marque's founder—practically became an instant classic when it was announced at the 2002 Paris Motor Show. A purpose-built, 651-horsepower, Tipo F140B V12 located just in front of the rear axle is capable of shooting the supercar to from zero to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds on the way a 218-mph top speed.

2017 Ford GT RM Sotheby's

Only 400 Enzos were built between 2002 and 2004. This example, chassis no. 13303, was sold in as-new condition with just 1,250 original miles on the odometer, red two-tone racing seats and matching 3D cloth inserts.

The Drive Into Summer auction saw another Prancing horse sell for a staggering sum. A race-bred 1985 288 GTO, which is regarded as Ferrari's first supercar, sold for $2.31 million.

2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider RM Sotheby's

Other highlights include a 2017 Ford GT in Triple Yellow with Lightning Blue stripes that sold for $836,000 and an essentially new 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider that sold for $605,000.

