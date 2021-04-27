Aston Martin Gets Ready For Summer With 5 Pastel Rides
Aston Martin is proving seasonal colorways aren't just limited to runways and wardrobes with its new Pastel Collection of one-of-one rides.
The five-car commission is comprised of "Ultraviolet Purple" Vantage Coupe and "Cardamom Violet" Roadster sports cars, "Butterfly Teal" DB11 V8 Coupe and "Clear Water" Volante grand tourers, and a "Vibrant Coral" DBX SUV, all of which feature hues inspired by the land, air and sea surrounding SoCal's Newport Beach.
The collective palette was developed by the British marque's Q by Aston Martin, the bespoke personalization division responsible for these stealthy 007 Editions and fighter jet-inspired V12 Speedster. And there's more to each Pastel Collection car than just a paint coat.
While the interiors are all trimmed in Obsidian Black and Ivory Leather with surface accents that are color-matched to their exteriors, each model also gets distinct touches reflective of their character.
The DB11 V8 Volante only features a seatback coordinated to the Clear Water body. Both DB11s ride on 20-inch Snowflake wheels, a design that was only offered for the 2019 model year.
The DBX gets gloss-black 22-inch Ribbon rims that aren't available as a standard option, while the Vantages are specced with body-colored diffusers, chrome Aston wings, and subdued dark "vaned" grilles, as opposed to the more aggressive factory "hunter" bars.
Priced from $195,000, the Aston Martin Pastel Collection is available exclusively at the luxury automaker's Newport Beach dealership.