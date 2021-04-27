Aston Martin Gets Ready For Summer With 5 Pastel Rides

California Dreamin'.
Aston Martin Pastel Collection

Aston Martin is proving seasonal colorways aren't just limited to runways and wardrobes with its new Pastel Collection of one-of-one rides.

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Coupe

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Coupe

The five-car commission is comprised of "Ultraviolet Purple" Vantage Coupe and "Cardamom Violet" Roadster sports cars, "Butterfly Teal" DB11 V8 Coupe and "Clear Water" Volante grand tourers, and a "Vibrant Coral" DBX SUV, all of which feature hues inspired by the land, air and sea surrounding SoCal's Newport Beach. 

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

The collective palette was developed by the British marque's Q by Aston Martin, the bespoke personalization division responsible for these stealthy 007 Editions and fighter jet-inspired V12 Speedster. And there's more to each Pastel Collection car than just a paint coat.

2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Coupe

2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Coupe

While the interiors are all trimmed in Obsidian Black and Ivory Leather with surface accents that are color-matched to their exteriors, each model also gets distinct touches reflective of their character. 

2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Coupe

2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Coupe

The DB11 V8 Volante only features a seatback coordinated to the Clear Water body. Both DB11s ride on 20-inch Snowflake wheels, a design that was only offered for the 2019 model year.  

2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante

2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante

The DBX gets gloss-black 22-inch Ribbon rims that aren't available as a standard option, while the Vantages are specced with body-colored diffusers, chrome Aston wings, and subdued dark "vaned" grilles, as opposed to the more aggressive factory "hunter" bars. 

2021 Aston Martin DBX

2021 Aston Martin DBX

Priced from $195,000, the Aston Martin Pastel Collection is available exclusively at the luxury automaker's Newport Beach dealership

Aston Martin Gets Ready For Summer With 5 Pastel Rides

