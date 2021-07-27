The Audi RS Q E-Tron Is Built to Be an Off-Road Racing Pioneer

Audi aims to be the first automaker to win the legendary Dakar Rally with an electric vehicle.
Author:
Publish date:
Audi RS Q e-tron (4)

It may look like a ludicrous concept, but the Audi RS Q E-Tron will complete its move from the design studio to the dirt in less than two years when it competes in the 2022 Dakar Rally. The German marque hopes that it will become the first electric vehicle to win the off-road endurance event. 

Cover nearly 500 miles of trying, break-inducing terrain on a daily basis for two weeks straight is no easy task for cars with traditional internal combustion engines. For a hybrid EV, it's both a massively difficult and uncharted feat. 

Audi RS Q e-tron (7)

“That’s a very long distance,” says Andreas Roos, responsible for the Dakar project at Audi Sport. “What we are trying to do has never been done before. This is the ultimate challenge for an electric drivetrain.”

Audi RS Q e-tron (1)

The RS Q E-Tron runs the highly efficient turbo-charged inline four engine from the championship-winning RS5 Turbo DTM, which acts as an energy converter that charges the high-voltage battery while driving. 

Audi RS Q e-tron (2)

The front and rear axles are both fitted with a motor-generator unit (MGU) from the current Audi E-Tron FE07 Formula E car, while a third MGU also aids in energy conversion. Together with a 50 kWh battery, the maximum power output is 671 hp through one forward gear. 

Audi RS Q e-tron (5)

The Dakar Rally is among the most mechanically taxing motorsport events in the world, so a finish from the RS Q E-Tron will be a success regardless of result. But if any automaker can do it, it's the one that pioneered rallying with the legendary Audi Quattro and notched the world's first hybrid Le Mans win with the R18 E-Tron Quattro in 2020. 

Audi RS Q e-tron (3)

“The quattro was a gamechanger for the World Rally Championship. Audi was the first brand to win the Le Mans 24 Hours with an electrified drivetrain," said Julius Seebach, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. 

"Now, we want to usher in a new era at the Dakar Rally, while testing and further developing our E-Tron technology under extreme conditions.” 

No image description

Todd Snyder x New Balance Farmers Market (6)
Style

Todd Snyder & New Balance Harvest Farmers Market-Inspired Sneaker and Jacket Collection

coronavirus-socia-distance-stock-GettyImages-1262272023
News

CDC Reverses Policy, Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors Even For Vaccinated in COVID Hotspots

Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux
Entertainment

New 'No Time to Die' Trailer: Car Chases, Shootouts, and Lea Seydoux

Audi RS Q e-tron Promo
Rides

The Audi RS Q E-Tron Is Built to Be an Off-Road Racing Pioneer

Tom Hanks 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Promo
Rides

Tom Hanks Is Selling His Autographed Classic Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser

Yamazaki 25 Year Single Malt Promo
Food & Drink

Suntory Revives 25-Year-Old, $2,000 Yamazaki Single Malt Whisky

Britney Spears Promo
Entertainment

Britney Spears Shares Another Topless Instagram Photo

CBD Marijuana Promo
News

5 Questions to Ask When Choosing a CBD Brand

CUE 3 Tokyo Olympics Promo
Sports

Meet The Freaky Robot That's Sinking Crazy Basketball Shots at the Tokyo Olympics

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT