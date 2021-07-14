BMW Gives Model X SUV a Sinister 'Black Vermillion' Makeover

An awesomely evil exterior distinguishes these exclusive new Bimmers.
BMW Vermillion Black (3)

The leaders of BMW's X model SUV range look positively menacing in all-new color specifications underpinned by a specialized Frozen Black. 

BMW Vermillion Black (5)

The new coat comes from the BMW Individual palette of expanded paints and trims, but it really pops on the X5 and X6 "Black Vermillion" editions. There, the Frozen Black contrasts against a smattering of red accents, particularly on the double kidney grille that even glows on the X6

BMW Vermillion Black (6)

"Shadow Line" headlights with BMW laser light and an illuminated blue "X" signature round out the front ends, while an M Sport Package adds high-end front and rear aprons. Behind the matte-gray 22-inch alloy wheels are exclusive mixed tires and red high-gloss M Sport brake calipers. 

BMW Vermillion Black (8)

The sinister-looking color combo continues inside behind tinted windows, where the Merino Black seats are stitched with the exterior accents' same red, as are the rear floor mats in the X5. But up front, a glass application on the iDrive Controller, gear selector and ignition button dances with black precious wood trim to elegantly balance with the body's almost devilish look. 

BMW Vermillion Black (4)

If Black Vermillion is too intense for your taste, the same Frozen Black base coat is also used on a limited-edition X7, but without any contrasting red. The 22-inch matte gray rims are paired with BMW M Sport brake calipers in high gloss black. 

BMW Vermillion Black (1)

Combined with the M Sport Package and the M High Gloss Shadow Line with extended options, the nearly 17-foot-long, 6-foot-wide seven-seater becomes a blacked-out beast.

BMW Vermillion Black (2)

All powertrains are available in both the Black Vermillion X5 and X6 and the Frozen Black X7, which are priced at $110,000, $118,788, and $128,000, respectively. Head to BMW's website to configure one now. 

