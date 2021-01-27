BMW's New M5 CS is Automaker's Most Powerful Production Car Ever

BMW

For decades, BMW's racing-derived M badge has emblazoned the most elite vehicles (and bikes) in the German marque's fleet, now including the M5 CS.

The same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 behind the fat kidney grille of the 850i Gran Coupe is tuned to crank out 645 horsepower in this even more dominant super sedan, making it the most powerful production beamer yet.

Standard features include the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with all-wheel-drive, but you can also direct the output rearward in 2WD mode for sideways thrills.

With room for a family of four, the M5 CS rockets 60 mph in a supercar-quick three seconds flat and tops out at an electronically governed 189 mph. Both parents and kids are secured by BMW's racy M Carbon bucket seats in Merino black leather with Mugello red accents. The seats' integral head restraints are outlined with a map of the Nurburgring as a bonus decoration for the track time-obsessed.

Other high-end interior highlights include an M Alcantara steering wheel with black chrome-trimmed spokes, carbon fiber gearshift paddles, and more red "CS" badges.

In typical BMW fashion, the exterior is either tastefully subdued or a bit boring, depending on preferences. The most interesting aspects are the kidney grille, trunk lid, and Y-spoke rims—all finished in Gold Bronze. The same color is available on the ceramic brake calipers, but they look great as pictured in red.

The hood, front splitter, exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler, rear diffuser and intake silencer are made from either carbon fiber-reinforced plastic or carbon fiber, while he stainless-steel sports exhaust system features four untipped black tailpipes.

The BMW M5 CS officially launches in the spring with a price tag just north of $218,000.