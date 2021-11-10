Bowmore and Aston Martin Launch ‘Golden Ratio’-Derived Single Malt Scotch Whisky

This limited edition $400 bottle takes design cues from Aston Martin supercars.

(Bowmore)

Bowmore scotch whisky and Aston Martin have launched their latest rarefied collab, an Islay single malt scotch called the Bowmore Masters’ Selection.

This high-performance whisky marks the first time Bowmore has adopted the “Golden Ratio” principle – the mathematical ratio found in nature that creates aesthetically pleasing compositions – an aesthetic calculation behind the design of every Aston Martin automobile.

(Bowmore)

Taking inspiration from a rigorously engineered approach, Bowmore Masters’ Selection incorporates the supposedly divine proportion of 61.8% formed from a base of 21-year-old Bowmore matured in first fill Pedro Ximenez and Oloroso sherry casks.

The remaining parts of the 103.6 proof scotch are made up of exact ratios of each other, in line with the Golden Ratio theory, and include exceptionally-aged Bowmore scotch matured for more than 35 years.

Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman explained how the Golden Ratio applies to the new scotch in a statement announcing the sleek new bottle.

(Bowmore)

“Proportionality defines every precise detail of designing an Aston Martin,” Reichman said. “We are constantly striving to achieve the Golden Ratio, the optimal of proportions. And it is this force which guides the creation of absolute beauty.

“To achieve this, we must combine our skill, passion and experience. Coming together with Ron just brings a whole new perspective on this and is hugely inspiring and enlightening. This whisky perfectly and harmoniously brings us together to create a beautiful, yet powerful equilibrium.”

The Bowmore Masters’ Selection will be available in the U.S. beginning in January 2022 with a suggested retail price of $400.