Brabus Launches 'Rocket' G-Wagen From Mercedes-AMG G63

It's a 900-horsepower luxury super truck.
Author:
Publish date:
Brabus 900 Rocket Edition (2)

We previously declared the Brabus-customized Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG-based 800 Adventure XLP the "ultimate super truck." That was before the German performance tuner announced the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition. 

Brabus 900 Rocket Edition (1)

There are a couple things to unpack with regard to the name. Like the 800 Adventure XLP, the numeral refers to the output—900 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque are created in an up-tuned version of AMG's 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. 

Despite the G-Wagen's signature boxy form and Brabus' Widestar body kit, it'll hit 62 mph in 3.7 seconds on the way to an electronically-limited 174 mph, all while delivering a throaty growl from a custom stainless steel exhaust in Sport mode. There's also a "Coming Home" mode for when the occasion calls for subtly. 

Brabus 900 Rocket Edition (3)

"Rocket" is specialized moniker that's given to the best in Brabus' fleet, such as the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. Here, that means an all-carbon front spoiler and custom side flaps that help improve stability, a roof-mounted wing and custom diffuser for improved aerodynamics, carbon trim elements around the rocket-inspired fender flairs, and Rocket Startup Glow on the radiator grille, among other custom bits like Brabus' own 24-inch forged wheels and brake discs. 

The cockpit is swelling with luxe black leather, crest-shaped quilting, red topstitching, and 216 elements including the switches and speaker covers rendered  Rocket Red. Carbon interior trim and aluminum pedals add a sporty touch. 

Visit Brabus' website to snag one of only 25 Brabus Rocket 900 G-Wagens for just over $570,000. 

