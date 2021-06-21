Brabus Launches 'Rocket' G-Wagen From Mercedes-AMG G63

Brabus

We previously declared the Brabus-customized Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG-based 800 Adventure XLP the "ultimate super truck." That was before the German performance tuner announced the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition.



There are a couple things to unpack with regard to the name. Like the 800 Adventure XLP, the numeral refers to the output—900 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque are created in an up-tuned version of AMG's 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Despite the G-Wagen's signature boxy form and Brabus' Widestar body kit, it'll hit 62 mph in 3.7 seconds on the way to an electronically-limited 174 mph, all while delivering a throaty growl from a custom stainless steel exhaust in Sport mode. There's also a "Coming Home" mode for when the occasion calls for subtly.

"Rocket" is specialized moniker that's given to the best in Brabus' fleet, such as the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. Here, that means an all-carbon front spoiler and custom side flaps that help improve stability, a roof-mounted wing and custom diffuser for improved aerodynamics, carbon trim elements around the rocket-inspired fender flairs, and Rocket Startup Glow on the radiator grille, among other custom bits like Brabus' own 24-inch forged wheels and brake discs.

The cockpit is swelling with luxe black leather, crest-shaped quilting, red topstitching, and 216 elements including the switches and speaker covers rendered Rocket Red. Carbon interior trim and aluminum pedals add a sporty touch.

Visit Brabus' website to snag one of only 25 Brabus Rocket 900 G-Wagens for just over $570,000.