Brabus Unveiled Its First-Ever Motorhome, And It’s A 40-Foot Beast

Dubbed the “Big Boy 1200.”

(Brabus)

At every turn, Brabus seems to impress, be it an utterly powerful supercar or an astonishingly luxe speedboat. But motorhomes were unfamiliar territory for the company, until now: The Brabus Big Boy 1200 lives up to its name in every way, and then some.

The custom car company knows precisely what they’ve got on their hands: A blacked-out, 40-foot motorhome that reads more “Bruce Wayne” than “Route 66 road trip.” Of the stunning launch, Brabus rightfully says: “It’s big. It’s wide. And it takes you anywhere you want.”

(Brabus)

It boasts more than 300 square feet of living space across a sleek, blacked-out interior: If you’re into the looks of the recently launched Brabus Rocket GTS, for instance, this might be the motorhome upgrade for you. Boasting a bedroom and living space, plus a bathroom straight out of a modern luxury hotel, the rig travels just about anywhere thanks to hydraulically extendable supports that level it out on (nearly) any surface. A bed above the cockpit furthers its usability across the country.

(Brabus)

A large closet and a 43-inch 4K television are part of the trappings of this next-level motorhome, and it also includes an integrated Playstation 5 system for gaming on the go. The comforts of home are surprisingly well within reach with the Brabus Big Boy 1200’s master bedroom, too. There’s even gray Brabus leather upholstery throughout, not unlike the kind found in its jaw-dropping automobiles.

(Brabus)

A wine fridge and coffee machine support a modern, customizable kitchen hub, which can even mimic a dining room with the right furniture arrangement, Brabus notes. To ensure a seamless ride and full operation of the included heating and A/C systems, the Big Boy 1200 is even outfitted with eight solar panels (on the roof) and an on-board energy storage system. Not bad for an RV.

(Brabus)

Of the seriously cool Brabus Masterpiece Motorhome, the company noted it was “born out of the idea to create a BRABUS luxury experience that moves with you, that adapts to your personality and that quite literally transforms ‘anywhere’ into ‘home.'” If first looks live up to the hype, they’ve succeeded at that aim (and transformed the RV space in the process). Find more details online (and request pricing) now via Brabus.